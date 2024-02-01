What is repurposing content?

Repurposing content is a strategic approach that focuses on taking existing content and adapting it to create fresh, new content for different platforms. This practice can involve various methods such as updating old blog posts, breaking up long-form articles into smaller social media posts, or transforming text-based information into visual formats like infographics or videos. The core idea of repurposing is to maximize the value of your already created content by presenting it in a new light or format that appeals to different audience segments.

For instance, a popular blog post can be transformed into an infographic for Instagram users or an informative video for YouTube viewers. Similarly, you could take key points from a webinar and turn them into bite-sized reading materials for LinkedIn audiences.

The strength of repurposing lies in its versatility; it allows you to recycle and adapt your high-quality evergreen material multiple times across diverse channels without having to generate completely new ideas every time. Not only does this save effort and resources but also ensures brand consistency across platforms while reaching out to broader audiences with varied content preferences.

Sanity's role in this strategic approach is particularly significant. Its unique feature of treating content as data - stored in easily accessible and manipulatable JSON format - lends itself exceptionally well to repurposing efforts. With Sanity, you can effortlessly extract the essence of existing content and reformat it for various platforms.

The benefits of repurposing content

One of the primary benefits of repurposing content is its potential to increase your content's reach. By adapting your content into various formats, you can effectively target diverse audience groups across different platforms. For instance, a comprehensive blog post could be transformed into an engaging video for YouTube, an infographic for Pinterest, or a series of insightful tweets for Twitter.

Another significant advantage is the ability to scale your content production more efficiently. Instead of creating new material from scratch every time, you can utilize existing high-performing pieces as a basis for new ones. This strategy not only saves precious resources but also ensures consistent quality and messaging across all channels.

Repurposing also provides an opportunity to breathe new life into your old evergreen content. Updating and transforming these pieces can extend their lifespan and relevance while maintaining their original value. This tactic often leads to better engagement as it allows even those who may have seen the original piece to encounter it again in a fresh format.

Repurposing allows you to reinforce key messages through repetition across various formats and platforms - thus increasing the chances that your audience will absorb and remember them more effectively.

How to identify content for repurposing

Successful content repurposing starts with identifying the right material. Firstly, it's recommended to review your existing content and identify pieces that have generated a good response from your audience. These could be blog posts with high engagement levels or videos that have gained a significant number of views.

Tools such as Google Analytics and Buzzsumo can be instrumental in this process. They provide insights into which of your published pieces are popular among your audience, and therefore could be potential candidates for repurposing.

In addition, consider focusing on evergreen content - these are topics that remain relevant over time and offer lasting value to the reader. Evergreen materials often make excellent candidates for repurposing since they continue to attract attention long after their initial publication.

Lastly, don't forget about keyword research when identifying content to repurpose. Look at what terms or phrases people commonly search within your industry or niche, then see if you have existing content around those topics that can be adapted into different formats.

Remember: the goal is not only to extend reach but also maintain relevance while providing value through diversified presentation mediums.