What is Mobile Deep Linking?

Mobile deep linking is a user-friendly method that transports users directly to specific content or features inside an app, rather than merely opening the app's homepage. It enhances the user experience by streamlining and personalizing their journey within the application.

The technology behind mobile deep linking involves Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs), which function similarly to website URLs. These URIs are unique to each specific location or content piece within an app, allowing developers and marketers to create dedicated links that open these locations directly.

There are different types of mobile deep linking, including standard and deferred. Standard deep links work when the app is already installed on a user's device. In contrast, deferred deep links can direct users who don't have the necessary app installed towards a store for download before leading them to the intended in-app content.

Mobile deep linking significantly enhances the functionality and user experience of applications integrated with a content platform like Sanity. By leveraging deep linking, content creators and developers using Sanity can direct users not just to their app but to specific pieces of content or features within it, based on the content stored and managed in Sanity.

How does Mobile Deep Linking work?

The working of mobile deep linking relies on the unique identifiers known as Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs) that direct users to specific locations within an app. Implementing this process requires a certain degree of configuration and technical knowledge, as the format of URIs can vary between different mobile platforms.

In case of standard deep linking, if a user clicks on a deep link and has the corresponding app installed, they are taken directly to the linked content within that app. If not, the link may simply open up the app store or result in an error.

On the other hand, deferred deep links offer a better user experience. These types of links first check if the necessary app is installed on a user's device. If it isn't, they redirect users to download it from their respective app store before finally directing them to their initial desired content.

Google Ads products offer excellent examples of how mobile deep linking operates by employing App Links for Android and Universal Links for iOS devices. This approach ensures a smooth transition from web-based content or ads directly into relevant in-app pages..

Types of Mobile Deep Linking

As mentioned, there are primarily three types of mobile deep linking: Standard, Deferred, and Contextual.

Standard deep linking is the most basic form. It directs users to a specific location within an app, provided the app is already installed on their device. If not, clicking such a link may result in an error or lead to the app store page.

Deferred deep linking takes this a step further by ensuring a seamless user experience even when the required app isn't already installed. When users click on deferred deep links, they are taken to their respective app store for download and then redirected to the intended content within that application post-installation.

Contextual deep linking is an advanced version that includes additional information about where the link was clicked or even user-specific data. This additional context allows for more personalized user experiences and can help drive targeted marketing campaigns effectively. For instance, it allows marketers to create unique onboarding flows for users coming from different sources or campaigns.

These various types of mobile deep links cater to distinct scenarios and requirements in an application's lifecycle, each playing its part in enhancing user experience and boosting engagement rates.

Implementing Mobile Deep Linking

The process of implementing mobile deep linking may vary depending on the mobile platform, but it generally involves a series of consistent steps. Firstly, it's important to determine which sections of your app should be deep-linkable. These could range from specific product pages to user profiles or unique content pieces.

Next, developers need to configure the application to handle incoming deep link URIs correctly. This often involves setting up URL schemes for iOS and App Links for Android devices that designate how these links will be processed within the app.

For deferred and contextual deep linking, additional setup is needed to ensure a well-managed transition even if the app isn't installed yet. This might involve redirecting users towards their respective app store before bringing them back to their initial intended content post-installation.

Remember that successful implementation requires careful planning and testing before deployment. It may seem complex initially but is well worth the effort considering its potential benefits in improving user experience and conversion rates.