What are the most common use cases for 11ty?

What is Eleventy (11ty)?

At its core, 11ty is a static site generator. But what does that mean? In simple terms, it's a tool that developers use to build websites. Unlike traditional website builders, which require heavy databases and server-side processing, 11ty creates sites using static files. This results in faster loading times and better performance.

One of the standout features of 11ty is its versatility. It supports multiple template languages such as Markdown and WebC, allowing developers to choose the one they are most comfortable with or which best suits their project needs.

Another advantage of using 11ty lies in its minimal dependencies - there's no need for complex setups or large libraries of code to get started. You just need Node.js installed on your computer and you're good to go.

Developers also appreciate the fine-grained control that 11ty offers over their sites' performance and structure. Whether you're building an intricate web application or a simple blog site like those integrated with Sanity—a customizable editing environment for creating structured content—11ty provides the tools needed for success.

Overall, whether you're a seasoned developer or just getting started with web design, learning how to use 11ty can greatly enhance your ability to create high-performing websites.

What are the core features of 11ty?

A key feature of 11ty is its ability to support multiple template languages, including Markdown and WebC. This flexibility allows developers to choose the language that best fits their needs or expertise. Perhaps you prefer writing content in Markdown or coding web components using WebC; with 11ty, you have the freedom to select your mode of operation.

Another standout element is its configuration options. With 11ty, you can customise input and output directories as well as layout settings according to your preferences. This provides a level of control often desired in web development projects.

One more highlight is its simplicity when it comes to deployment. You can easily deploy your site content onto a subdirectory with a path prefix, simplifying website structure management.

In summary, these core features make 11ty an intuitive yet powerful tool for building high-performing websites.

How does 11ty compare to other frameworks?

To understand the value of 11ty, it's helpful to draw comparisons with other popular static site generators such as Astro. Both frameworks share a common goal: creating fast, content-heavy websites with minimal boilerplate code. They both take a multi-page application (MPA) approach and recommend progressive enhancement for optimal website performance.

Astro stands out for its flexibility, allowing usage of multiple UI frameworks and therefore providing an adaptable developer experience. It also offers built-in performance optimizations and has garnered a large user base.

On the other hand, 11ty shines in its simplicity and flexibility. Unlike Astro that supports various UI frameworks, 11ty allows developers to work with multiple templating languages including Markdown or WebC among others. This grants full control over the site's structure and performance.

Both are beginner-friendly tools supporting any content authoring system like Sanity—a platform for structured content creation—offering user-friendly features like file-based routing systems.

Ultimately, choosing between these two largely depends on project requirements and personal preference as they both offer unique advantages in their own right.

11ty is admired in the development community for its versatility and wide range of applications. One of its most common uses is building content-heavy websites or blogs. Its integration with Sanity makes it a powerful tool for creating rich, structured content experiences on static sites.

Another frequent use case revolves around setting and managing environment variables in projects. These variables can define deployment contexts or secure private API keys, making them integral to many web development workflows.

Despite its robust functionalities, it's important to understand where 11ty might not be the perfect fit. For instance, while it excels at creating multi-page applications (MPAs), it isn't designed for building single page applications (SPAs). These require large client-side JavaScript bundles that could hamper site performance.

Overall, whether you're looking to build a dynamic blog site with premium content features or manage environment variables more efficiently in your project, 11ty offers an array of solutions tailored to meet diverse web development needs.