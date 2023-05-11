Create your own Sanity template

GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Projections
A thorough intro to using GROQ-projections in a webhook contestGo to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Projections
Creating a reusable project template for Sanity.io can streamline your development process, ensuring consistency across different projects, and reducing the time required to get a new project off the ground. This guide takes you through the steps to build a customizable and reusable Sanity.io template.
Begin by setting up a Git repository for your template. This is necessary to register the template on the Sanity Exchange.
The following git hosting services are supported:
Prefix your template name with
sanity-template-*.
Anything beyond the prefix is optional. However, it’s customary to follow this formula:
sanity-template-<framework>-<use-case>
For example, if building a portfolio (use case) template for Next.js (framework), the name would be
sanity-template-nextjs-portfolio.
Once you have chosen a framework and a use case for your template, and you have some files in the repository and perhaps a development server that you can start and stop, it’s a good idea to add
.env files to ensure a smooth connection to Sanity during development and post-instantiation.
We recommend using these files:
.env.local (ignored by
git)
.env.local.example
The
.env.local.example should contain an example environment variable file:
# Required, find them on https://manage.sanity.io
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID=
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET=
# see https://www.sanity.io/docs/api-versioning for how versioning works
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION=
# For previews (gives access to draft content)
SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN=
# For automations, integrations, and customizations
# Use it from serverless functions, CI workflows, CLI scripts, etc
SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKEN=
The
.env.local.example is intended to be copied and edited by the user after template instantiation like so:
# Copy the env file
cp .env.local.example .env.local
# Edit the env file
code .env.local
In order to build your template, you probably want to create a new Sanity project with two datasets for the following purposes:
development.
production.
If you’re using Next.js (see Vercel templates below), these environment variables will be available by default:
const projectId = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID
const dataset = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET
However, if you’re using a framework that doesn’t automatically load environment variables from
.env.local, you might want to look into using
dotenv-flow.
While your Sanity Studio and frontends should ideally work with empty Sanity datasets, some templates may benefit from initial data for ease of comprehension and usage. You can import this data using the Sanity CLI:
sanity dataset import ./path/to/initial/dataset.tar.gz production
Vercel , popular for deploying and maintaining the Next.js framework, also provides an automation feature through its integration with Sanity, making template creation easier.
Vercel Integration ID:
ac_hb2LITYajhRQ0i4QznmKH7gx
The Sanity-Vercel integration automates:
In addition to the default automation from Vercel:
Certain environment variables will be available for every Sanity template instantiation on Vercel:
SANITY_API_READ_TOKENA Sanity token for read-only operations. Grants access to drafts and hidden content.
SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKENA Sanity token for write & read operations. Provides access and write privileges to any content.
Your template will have these environment variables accessible upon instantiation:
<envPrefix>_SANITY_PROJECT_IDThe Sanity project ID of the newly created project.
<envPrefix>_SANITY_DATASETThe Sanity dataset name for the newly created project.
<envPrefix>_VERCEL_GIT_PROVIDERValue:
github or
gitlab or
bitbucket
<envPrefix>_VERCEL_GIT_REPO_OWNERThe name of the repository owner, once the template is instantiated.
<envPrefix>_VERCEL_GIT_REPO_SLUGThe name (URL slug) of the repository, once instantiated.
You may optionally embed a deployment button in your README. The Community Studio has a helper for generating this link; see below for more.
<!-- Deploy button -->
[![Deploy with Vercel](https://vercel.com/button)][vercel-deploy]
<!-- Variables -->
[vercel-deploy]: https://vercel.com/new/clone?repository-url=https%3A%2F%2Fgithub.com%2Fmariuslundgard%2Fsanity-template-nextjs&repository-name=sanity-template-nextjs&project-name=sanity-template-nextjs&demo-title=Next.js%20with%20Sanity&demo-description=A%20Sanity-powered%20Next.js%20app%20with%20instant%20previews&demo-url=https%3A%2F%2Fsanity-template-nextjs-delta.vercel.app%2F%2F%3Futm_source%3Dvercel%26utm_medium%3Dreferral&demo-image=https%3A%2F%2Fuser-images.githubusercontent.com%2F406933%2F211022598-9b541676-fa68-4618-8a56-92381e075260.png&integration-ids=oac_hb2LITYajhRQ0i4QznmKH7gx&external-id=nextjs%3Btemplate%3Dsanity-template-nextjs
For templates not set for automatic deployment, GitHub templates can be used. Refer to the GitHub documentation on creating a template repository and understanding repository templates.
Go to sanity.io/templates to submit your Sanity template.
A Sanity team member will review your submission before it goes public. Your submission should include:
Use the "Vercel deploy" link from the helper view on the template schema editor for a quick jump to the Vercel deploy page for additional testing.
Once approved, your template will appear on sanity.io/templates with its unique landing page, complete with metadata and author information, and a rendition of the README from the template repository. For best practice, include a deploy button in your README.
A thorough intro to using GROQ-projections in a webhook contestGo to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Projections
A thorough intro to using GROQ-filters in a webhook-contextGo to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Filters