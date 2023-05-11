Create your own Sanity template

Git repository

Begin by setting up a Git repository for your template. This is necessary to register the template on the Sanity Exchange.

The following git hosting services are supported:

Template naming conventions

Prefix your template name with sanity-template-* .

Anything beyond the prefix is optional. However, it’s customary to follow this formula:

sanity-template-<framework>-<use-case>

For example, if building a portfolio (use case) template for Next.js (framework), the name would be sanity-template-nextjs-portfolio .

Local development

Once you have chosen a framework and a use case for your template, and you have some files in the repository and perhaps a development server that you can start and stop, it’s a good idea to add .env files to ensure a smooth connection to Sanity during development and post-instantiation.

We recommend using these files:

.env.local (ignored by git )

(ignored by ) .env.local.example

The .env.local.example should contain an example environment variable file:

NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID = NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET = NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION = SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN = SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKEN =

The .env.local.example is intended to be copied and edited by the user after template instantiation like so:

cp .env.local.example .env.local code .env.local

Configuring a Sanity project and dataset



In order to build your template, you probably want to create a new Sanity project with two datasets for the following purposes:

A dummy dataset for development, e.g., named development . A production dataset that can be cloned by users, e.g., named production .

If you’re using Next.js (see Vercel templates below), these environment variables will be available by default:

const projectId = process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID const dataset = process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET

However, if you’re using a framework that doesn’t automatically load environment variables from .env.local , you might want to look into using dotenv-flow .

Initial data

While your Sanity Studio and frontends should ideally work with empty Sanity datasets, some templates may benefit from initial data for ease of comprehension and usage. You can import this data using the Sanity CLI:

sanity dataset import ./path/to/initial/dataset.tar.gz production

Setting up Vercel templates (1)

Vercel , popular for deploying and maintaining the Next.js framework, also provides an automation feature through its integration with Sanity, making template creation easier.

Sanity’s Vercel integration

Vercel Integration ID: ac_hb2LITYajhRQ0i4QznmKH7gx

The Sanity-Vercel integration automates:

Sanity project and dataset creation

Vercel environment variable configuration

In addition to the default automation from Vercel:

GitHub repository creation

Vercel project and deployment setup

Environment variables

Certain environment variables will be available for every Sanity template instantiation on Vercel:

SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN

A Sanity token for read-only operations. Grants access to drafts and hidden content.

A Sanity token for read-only operations. Grants access to drafts and hidden content. SANITY_API_WRITE_TOKEN

A Sanity token for write & read operations. Provides access and write privileges to any content.

Framework-specific environment variables

Your template will have these environment variables accessible upon instantiation:

<envPrefix>_SANITY_PROJECT_ID

The Sanity project ID of the newly created project.

The Sanity project ID of the newly created project. <envPrefix>_SANITY_DATASET

The Sanity dataset name for the newly created project.

The Sanity dataset name for the newly created project. <envPrefix>_VERCEL_GIT_PROVIDER

Value: github or gitlab or bitbucket

Value: or or <envPrefix>_VERCEL_GIT_REPO_OWNER

The name of the repository owner, once the template is instantiated.

The name of the repository owner, once the template is instantiated. <envPrefix>_VERCEL_GIT_REPO_SLUG

The name (URL slug) of the repository, once instantiated.

Deploy button

You may optionally embed a deployment button in your README. The Community Studio has a helper for generating this link; see below for more.

[ ![Deploy with Vercel ]( https://vercel.com/button ) ][vercel-deploy] [ vercel-deploy ] : https://vercel.com/new/clone?repository-url=https%3A%2F%2Fgithub.com%2Fmariuslundgard%2Fsanity-template-nextjs&repository-name=sanity-template-nextjs&project-name=sanity-template-nextjs&demo-title=Next.js%20with%20Sanity&demo-description=A%20Sanity-powered%20Next.js%20app%20with%20instant%20previews&demo-url=https%3A%2F%2Fsanity-template-nextjs-delta.vercel.app%2F%2F%3Futm_source%3Dvercel%26utm_medium%3Dreferral&demo-image=https%3A%2F%2Fuser-images.githubusercontent.com%2F406933%2F211022598-9b541676-fa68-4618-8a56-92381e075260.png&integration-ids=oac_hb2LITYajhRQ0i4QznmKH7gx&external-id=nextjs%3Btemplate%3Dsanity-template-nextjs

Templates without deploy target (2)

For templates not set for automatic deployment, GitHub templates can be used. Refer to the GitHub documentation on creating a template repository and understanding repository templates.

Register your template

Go to sanity.io/templates to submit your Sanity template.

A Sanity team member will review your submission before it goes public. Your submission should include:

Demo URL (optional)

A deployed example of your template.

A deployed example of your template. Demo image URL

A screenshot or marketing image for your template. Make the image (near) 1.6:1 ratio. Ideally no less than 1536x960 px. A screenshot is better than nothing.

A screenshot or marketing image for your template.

Vercel deploy link helper

Use the "Vercel deploy" link from the helper view on the template schema editor for a quick jump to the Vercel deploy page for additional testing.

README

Once approved, your template will appear on sanity.io/templates with its unique landing page, complete with metadata and author information, and a rendition of the README from the template repository. For best practice, include a deploy button in your README.