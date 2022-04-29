Assuming you've followed along with the previous steps of configuring schema and editing content, you should be all set up for the next step of bringing your content to the world. Since your content is ultimately just data available through APIs, there’s practically no limit to where you can put it! It doesn’t even have to be the Web, as long as the system can send an HTTP request and do something with the returned JSON data.

In this step, you will only use HTML and some JavaScript to query your Sanity project’s API and retrieve your pet document from the production dataset that was made for you.

Having your content on an API means that you can use it in pretty much any kind of app, website, service, or what have you. Of course, you can use Sanity with frameworks like Next.js, Nuxt.js, SvelteKit, Gatsby, Scully; you name it.

You can choose a framework you're familiar with or want to learn. Or you can proceed with the plain JavaScript and HTML example below.

Connect your content in plain JavaScript

👉 Start by opening this Codesandbox. Once you start editing the code, it will create a new fork personal to you.

It will already have the boilerplate code that we’re showing below. We'll add code to fetch data using a few lines of JavaScript inside the <script> element.

Figuring out your project ID and dataset name

In your code to fetch data, you need two pieces of information to connect to your API:

A Project ID

A Dataset name

👉 There are multiple places where you can find these, but today you should head over to sanity.io/manage. Here you’ll find your project(s) and the project settings. If you click into the project (you probably only have the one you just made), then the Project ID will be under the project name. Use the project ID to replace the YOUR_PROJECT_ID placeholder in the code.

👉 Then, navigate to the tab called Datasets . If you follow this tutorial, you’ll find only one called production . Add this as the value for the DATASET variable.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < title > My pets </ title > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " /> < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " src/styles.css " /> </ head > < body > < header > < h1 > Sanity + Vanilla JavaScript </ h1 > </ header > < main > < h2 > Pets </ h2 > < ul > < li > Loading pets… </ li > </ ul > < div > < pre > ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Your data will show up here when you've configured everything correctly </ pre > </ div > </ main > < script > let PROJECT_ID = "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" ; let DATASET = "production" ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

Adding your URL to the Cross-Origins Resource Sharing (CORS) settings

The plan is to fetch your content using JavaScript that runs in the browser. Browsers come with security that prevents code injection that steals information from your cookies and passes them to third parties. This is called CORS. To allow your CodeSandbox site to get content from your project, you need to add its URL to your project’s CORS origins settings.

👉 First, grab the URL from the preview pane in your Codesandbox, it should look something like this https://RANDOM_LETTERS.csb.app/ .

👉 Then head over to the API tab in your project settings at sanity.io/manage. A little bit down the page you'll find the section named "CORS Origins". Click the button labeled "Add CORS Origin", paste the URL from Codesandbox into the URL field, and hit save (you don’t need to “Allow credentials”). That’s it!

Prepare your query and API URL

You need to send a query to an API endpoint to fetch content. In other words, you need to put together an URL. Normally, you’d use a client library, but in this minimalist example, you’ll construct this URL yourself using the project ID, the dataset name, a query, and Sanity’s URL endpoint for content queries.

👉 Add two new variables to your CodeSandbox project, QUERY and URL :

let QUERY = encodeURIComponent ( '*[_type == "pet"]' ) ; let URL = ` https:// ${ PROJECT_ID } .api.sanity.io/v2021-10-21/data/query/ ${ DATASET } ?query= ${ QUERY } ` ;

This is what your code should look like now:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < title > My pets </ title > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " /> < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " src/styles.css " /> </ head > < body > < header > < h1 > Sanity + Vanilla JavaScript </ h1 > </ header > < main > < h2 > Pets </ h2 > < ul > < li > Loading pets… </ li > </ ul > < div > < pre > ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Your data will show up here when you've configured everything correctly </ pre > </ div > </ main > < script > let PROJECT_ID = "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" ; let DATASET = "production" ; let QUERY = encodeURIComponent ( '*[_type == "pet"]' ) ; let URL = ` https:// ${ PROJECT_ID } .api.sanity.io/v2021-10-21/data/query/ ${ DATASET } ?query= ${ QUERY } ` ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

The QUERY variable consists of two parts. The encodeURIComponents function ensures that the query string can be sent inside an URL. The *[_type == "pet"] string is a simple GROQ query. GROQ is the primary query language that Sanity uses.

The URL variable takes the variables you have defined and uses string concatenating to put them together.

Fetch ing content

Almost done! The last part of this is to add a fetch function that takes the URL and then extracts the returned JSON out of the response and then passes it to a callback function where you can output the data to the DOM, that is, your pre tag. If something wrong happens, you’ll catch that and console.log the error.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < title > My pets </ title > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " /> < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " src/styles.css " /> </ head > < body > < header > < h1 > Sanity + Vanilla JavaScript </ h1 > </ header > < main > < h2 > Pets </ h2 > < ul > < li > Loading pets… </ li > </ ul > < div > < pre > ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Your data will show up here when you've configured everything correctly </ pre > </ div > </ main > < script > let PROJECT_ID = "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" ; let DATASET = "production" ; let QUERY = encodeURIComponent ( '*[_type == "pet"]' ) ; let URL = ` https:// ${ PROJECT_ID } .api.sanity.io/v2021-10-21/data/query/ ${ DATASET } ?query= ${ QUERY } ` ; fetch ( URL ) . then ( ( res ) => res . json ( ) ) . then ( ( { result } ) => { let list = document . querySelector ( "ul" ) ; let firstListItem = document . querySelector ( "ul li" ) ; if ( result . length > 0 ) { list . removeChild ( firstListItem ) ; result . forEach ( ( pet ) => { let listItem = document . createElement ( "li" ) ; listItem . textContent = pet ?. name ; list . appendChild ( listItem ) ; } ) ; let pre = document . querySelector ( "pre" ) ; pre . textContent = JSON . stringify ( result , null , 2 ) ; } } ) . catch ( ( err ) => console . error ( err ) ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html >

That’s it! Now you should be able to refresh the page in your preview and see the JSON of your pet document. If you publish a change in the studio, that should be reflected here too when you reload.

