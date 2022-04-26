Structured Content 2022: Join our conference to explore fresh perspectives on content and digital experiences →
What's next?

Congratulations on making it all the way through!

Let's quickly recap. Here’s what you’ve done so far:

  • Created a project
  • Set up Sanity Studio using our CLI
  • Created a schema using a code editor
  • Added some content via the Studio, that now lives in the Content Lake
  • Connected a front-end that fetches and displays this content

Continue your journey

Start exploring the rest of Sanity’s documentation. Here we have collected a handful of suggestions for where to go next:

Deploy your Studio

Share your Studio with content creators

Explore content modeling

Best practices for schema creation

Browse schema types

Reference documentation for all the schema types

Get familiar with GROQ

Explore Sanity’s open-source query language

Learn about the Asset pipeline

For image metadata extraction, and transformations

Explore Sanity Exchange

Find what you need, learn new things, share with others

Share with our community

Show us what you’ve made! Get inspired by our vibrant community of developers, and friendly support team.

Join us on Slack

