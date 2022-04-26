What's next?
Congratulations on making it all the way through!
Let's quickly recap. Here’s what you’ve done so far:
- Created a project
- Set up Sanity Studio using our CLI
- Created a schema using a code editor
- Added some content via the Studio, that now lives in the Content Lake
- Connected a front-end that fetches and displays this content
Start exploring the rest of Sanity’s documentation. Here we have collected a handful of suggestions for where to go next:
Share with our community
Join us on Slack
Show us what you’ve made! Get inspired by our vibrant community of developers, and friendly support team.