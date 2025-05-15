Agent Actions Last updated May 15, 2025 Generate quick start Copy article

Get started with Generate by writing your first instructions to create and modify documents.

Experimental feature This article describes an experimental Sanity feature. The APIs described are subject to change and the documentation may not be completely accurate.

Generate lets you programmatically run schema-aware AI instructions on Sanity documents. You can run instructions from anywhere you can execute code, such as cloud functions, webhook listeners, CI/CD pipelines, migration scripts, and more.

In this guide, you'll use Generate to create a document and write content based on your instructions. You'll use @sanity/client to create the instructions (you can also make requests using the HTTP API directly).

Prerequisites:

@sanity/client v7.1.0 or higher and an environment to run client requests.

v7.1.0 or higher and an environment to run client requests. In Node.js v23.6 and above, you can run the TypeScript examples below without additional servers or build processes. Alternatively, you can use earlier versions with an experimental flag.

sanity CLI v3.88.0 or higher.

CLI v3.88.0 or higher. A Sanity project for testing. The examples below use details from the sample "Movies" studio schema that you can select when initializing a new project. A read/write API token to authenticate requests. A valid projectId and dataset name.



Step 1: Obtain a schema ID

Generate requires an uploaded schema. If you've deployed recently, you can check for a list of uploaded schemas by running the following command from your project directory:

sanity schema list

Copy the schema ID, which you'll need for the third step. If you don't see a schema or want to deploy the latest version, redeploy your studio to Sanity or deploy the schema.

To deploy your studio and schema together, run the following from your project directory:

sanity deploy

To deploy just the schema without your studio, run the following:

sanity schema deploy

Then, run the sanity schema list command again and copy the schema ID associated with your workspace, dataset, and project.

You can learn more about schema deployment here.

Step 2: Configure the client

Import and configure @sanity/client with the projectId , dataset , API token , and an apiVersion of vX.

// instruction.ts import { createClient } from " @sanity/client " ; export const client = createClient ({ projectId : ' <project-id> ' , dataset : ' <datset-name> ' , // such as 'production' apiVersion : ' vX ' , token : ' <editor-token> ' })

If you're already using the client elsewhere in an application, you can reuse its base configuration. If you need to adjust the token and/or API version, use the withConfig method to create a new client based on your existing one. For example:

// ... const generateClient = client . withConfig ({ token : ' <your-token> ' , })

Step 3: Create an instruction

Instructions describe the content to target and the actions to take upon that content. They can create new documents or update existing ones. In the simplest form, generate takes the following settings:

targetDocument or documentId : The targetDocument setting defines an operation . Setting documentId is shorthand for using targetDocument with the edit operation.

or : The setting defines an . Setting is shorthand for using with the operation. instruction : The instruction you want to send to Generate.

: The instruction you want to send to Generate. schemaId : The ID of your schema.

In this example, we'll create an instruction that adds a new movie to our movie database.

Update the code to include the following instruction:

await client . agent . action . generate ({ // Replace with your schema ID schemaId : " sanity.workspace.schema.default " , // Tell the client to create a new 'movie' document type. targetDocument : { operation : " create " , _type : " movie " }, // Provide an instruction, or prompt. instruction : " Write the details for a movie titled $title. " , // Optionally, provide any params for the instruction. // You can access them with the $key syntax. instructionParams : { title : { type : " constant " , value : " Sanity: The Content Operating System " }, }, });

This code creates a new draft document of the movie type, then tells Generate to write details about the movie. In this case, rather than directly telling the AI in the instructions that the title should be "Sanity: The Content Operating System", instructionParams is used to pass it in as the $title parameter.

Gotcha Depending on your schema, you may find that the instruction doesn't generate images or connect references. To enable these features, you'll need additional schema changes. See the guides below to configure each feature. Enable image generation

Add support for references

Run the code to see Generate add a new movie titled "Sanity: The Content Operating System" to your dataset.

Protip With the latest version of Node.js, you can run TypeScript files directly from your terminal. Run node instruction.ts , replacing instruction with the path to your file.

By default, the create operation creates a draft. If you want the instruction to create a published document, provide an _id to targetDocument in addition to the _type and operation .

Protip You may wonder why we're using instructionParams to pass variables when we could use string interpolation or other methods to build the instruction string. By using instructionParams and then passing them to the instruction with the $key syntax, Generate has more control over how it shapes and sends your requests to the LLMs.

Step 4: Modify an existing document

To update an existing document, set the documentId or use the edit operation with targetDocument: { operation: "edit", _id: "<document-id>" } .

This example uses the existing document details to rewrite the title. Obtain the document ID from your studio by selecting Inspect from the "..." menu in the document title bar, querying the document in Vision, or querying it with client.fetch().

const docId = " <existing-document-id> " ; await client . agent . action . generate ({ schemaId : " sanity.workspace.schema.default " , // documentId is equivalent to targetDocument: {operation: 'edit', _id: docId } documentId : docId , instruction : ` Update the title based on the details about the movie. Use the information in $details to come up with the new title. ` , instructionParams : { details : { type : " field " , path : " overview " , }, }, target : { path : " title " , } });

In addition to swapping the targetDocument property for documentId , this example also has a new instructionParams .

As with the previous title example, you can name these keys whatever you like. The details key in this instance is a field type, and just like title in the earlier example, you can reference it in the instructions with a $ prefix ( $details ).

Field-type instruction parameters expect a path leading to fields in the document. In this case, it uses the overview field to read a summary of the movie that the instruction can use as context.

Another approach is to use a GROQ-type query and capture the whole or parts of other documents as context.

await client . agent . action . generate ({ schemaId : " sanity.workspace.schema.default " , documentId : " <existing-document-id> " , instruction : ` Update the title so that it aligns closer to the other movie titles. Use the information in $background to come up with the new title. ` , instructionParams : { background : { type : " groq " , query : ` *[_type == "movie"].title ` , }, }, target : { path : " title " , } });

GROQ-type instruction parameters take a GROQ query and pass the result to the parameter. In this case, it passes the titles of other movie documents in our dataset.

Protip If you want to pass an individual document, you can use the document type param. For example: thisDocument: { type: 'document', documentId: '<document-id>'} . If you omit the Id, the parameter will be set to the current document.

This example also introduces the target parameter, and its child path . Target lets you explicitly tell the instruction which fields to write to. Check out more examples of target in the cheat sheet.

When you run either of the examples above, they will respond with an updated document, including a new title based on other titles in the movie project.

Next steps

These examples run once, but you can loop over multiple documents, build multi-step workflows, and much more. The resources below provide additional examples and details.