Sanity

How to remove the sidebar

If you are ready to take Sanity Studio into production and start inviting editors, it might be good idea to remove the sidebar with developer guides. Here's how:

1. Open the sanity.json file located at the root of your studio folder.

2. Locate the plugins array, and remove the "@sanity/studio-hints" entry.

3. Locate the parts array, and remove the following object: 

{
  "implements": "part:@sanity/default-layout/studio-hints-config",
  "path": "studioHintsConfig.js"
}

4. Save the sanity.json file, then quit and restart the studio server with sanity start

Updated on January 15, 2020

