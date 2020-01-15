How to remove the sidebar
If you are ready to take Sanity Studio into production and start inviting editors, it might be good idea to remove the sidebar with developer guides. Here's how:
1. Open the
sanity.json file located at the root of your studio folder.
2. Locate the plugins array, and remove the
"@sanity/studio-hints" entry.
3. Locate the
parts array, and remove the following object:
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/default-layout/studio-hints-config",
"path": "studioHintsConfig.js"
}
4. Save the
sanity.json file, then quit and restart the studio server with
sanity start