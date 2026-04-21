Deploying Studio and inviting editors
Your Sanity Studio is still only running on your local computer. It's time to deploy and get it into the hands of other content editors.
1Deploy your Studio with Sanity
In your Studio directory (
studio-hello-world) run the following command to deploy your Sanity Studio.
The first time you run this command, the CLI will prompt you to enter a hostname. This is the unique name for your Studio's URL (entering my-app will make your Studio available at my-app.sanity.studio).
npm run deploy
pnpm run deploy
yarn run deploy
bun run deploy
2Invite a collaborator
Now that you’ve deployed your Studio, you can optionally invite a collaborator to your project. Navigate to your project in Sanity Manage, then select "Members".
They will be able to access the deployed Studio, where you can collaborate together on creating content.