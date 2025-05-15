Next.js quickstart

Setting up your studio

Quickstart for getting up and running with Sanity from scratch.

1Create a new Studio with Sanity CLI

Run the command in your Terminal to initialize your project on your local computer.

See the documentation if you are having issues with the CLI.

2Run Sanity Studio locally

Inside the directory of the Studio, start the development server by running the following command.

3Log in to the Studio

Open the Studio running locally in your browser from http://localhost:3333.

You should now see a screen prompting you to log in to the Studio. Use the same service (Google, GitHub, or email) that you used when you logged in to the CLI.

Next

Defining a schema

Was this page helpful?