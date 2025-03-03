Cookie consent integrations with Sanity

How to implement front-end search with Sanity
This guide explains how to integrate cookie consent management with a Sanity-powered website. We'll cover how to implement a cookie banner that operates on the frontend layer while keeping your Sanity content management workflow intact.
Popular cookie consent management platforms like CookieYes, Cookiebot, or OneTrust provide ready-to-use solutions that can be easily integrated into any frontend framework that displays your Sanity content. These solutions offer customizable banners, consent tracking, and compliance with major privacy regulations.
Cookie banners operate entirely on the frontend layer, so you'll need to implement the banner in your frontend framework of choice that consumes the Sanity content, rather than within Sanity itself.
While Sanity serves as your content management system and handles your content in the backend, cookie consent management happens in the browser where user interactions take place. This separation means you can implement any cookie consent solution alongside your Sanity-powered website without affecting your content management workflow.
We are going to use the Next.js frontend framework, but you can use any other modern frontend framework like React, Vue.js, or Angular to implement the cookie consent banner. The key is to follow the specific installation guidelines provided by your chosen cookie consent platform for your particular framework. The implementation process will be similar across frameworks, typically involving adding a script tag or component to your application's main template or
layout file.
<script id="usercentrics-cmp" src="https://web.cmp.usercentrics.eu/ui/loader.js" data-settings-id="YOUR-UNIQUE-ID" async></script>
"YOUR-UNIQUE-ID" with the actual id from Cookiebot.
layout.tsx file within the
<head></head> HTML tag. Make sure it is placed before any third-party script that requires user consent.
export default async function RootLayout({children}) {
return (
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script id="usercentrics-cmp" src="https://web.cmp.usercentrics.eu/ui/loader.js" data-settings-id="0wSYESNlZz7kJj" async></script>
</head>
<body>
{children}
</body>
</html>
)
}
