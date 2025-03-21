Before digging into the code, it is useful to understand how array item components work.

Every item has its (object) input passed down to its props as children (JSX Elements) which means we can access them in a custom item component and add our buttons to the object input component rendered in the modal.

This is how the solution will look at the end: with buttons to navigate through array items without the need to close the modal.

You can find the finished code in the last chapter.

Create a custom component for the array items

Let's start then!

Create a file called ArrayItemWithNavigator.tsx in your studio components folder.

In that file, add this bare-bone item component:

import { ComponentType } from 'react' import { ItemProps , } from 'sanity' const ArrayItemWithNavigator : ComponentType < ItemProps > = ( props ) => { return props . renderDefault ( { ... props , } ) } export default ArrayItemWithNavigator

As you can see, we can extend the props passed down to renderDefault in order to change individual props.

Next, we’ll retrieve the array value so we can access all its items and their corresponding paths. These will be used later to navigate between items within the modal.

import { ComponentType } from 'react' import { ItemProps , } from 'sanity' const ArrayItemWithNavigator : ComponentType < ItemProps > = ( props ) => { const arrayValue = useFormValue ( [ 'arrayNavigator' ] ) as Array < ObjectItem & { title : string } > const arrayPath = props . path . slice ( 0 , - 1 ) const findPreviousAndNextArrayItems = ( ) => { const currentItemKey = ( props . value as ObjectItem ) ?. _key const currentIndex = arrayValue . findIndex ( ( item ) => item . _key === currentItemKey , ) return { previous : currentIndex === 0 ? arrayValue [ arrayValue . length - 1 ] : arrayValue [ currentIndex - 1 ] , next : currentIndex === arrayValue . length - 1 ? arrayValue [ 0 ] : arrayValue [ currentIndex + 1 ] , } } return props . renderDefault ( { ... props , } ) } export default ArrayItemWithNavigator

Create a custom Children component

Alright, with that out of the way, let’s add a Children component to ArrayItemWithNavigator.tsx . Since it’s only used internally, we can place it right above the ArrayItemWithNavigator .

const Children = ( { children , navigation , arrayPath , } : { children : ObjectItemProps [ 'children' ] navigation : { previous : ObjectItem & { title : string } next : ObjectItem & { title : string } } arrayPath : Path } ) => { return ( < Stack > < Flex justify = "flex-end" gap = { 4 } id = "navigatorButtons" > { } < / Flex > { children } < / Stack > ) }

We need to define a navigation handler for the buttons next, which will take the path to the array and return a path for the items before and after the current one.

Because we need something to open those paths, we can make use of onPathOpen and onFocus which we can get from the useDocumentPane hook (please read the Gotcha below carefully).

const { onFocus , onPathOpen } = useDocumentPane ( ) const handleNavigation = ( key : string ) => { onPathOpen ( arrayPath . concat ( { _key : key } , 'title' ) ) onFocus ( arrayPath . concat ( { _key : key } , 'title' ) ) }

Gotcha The useDocumentPane hook is marked as internal and should only be used sparingly. Internal APIs can change without notice, and you will be responsible for maintaining and debugging your code that uses the hook. Make sure to add error handlers and debug instructions anywhere you use it.

Defining the buttons

With that in place, we need to add our buttons to the Flex component. We will also add tooltips to the buttons because we want our editors to have more insights into where they are navigating. In those tooltips, we will display the title of the previous/next item.

const Children = ( { children , navigation , arrayPath , } : { children : ObjectItemProps [ 'children' ] navigation : { previous : ObjectItem & { title : string } next : ObjectItem & { title : string } } arrayPath : Path } ) => { return ( < Stack > < Flex justify = " flex-end " gap = { 4 } id = " navigatorButtons " > { } < Tooltip portal padding = { 3 } content = { < Box > < Stack space = { 3 } > < Box > < Text > Open item: </ Text > </ Box > < Box > < Text size = { 1 } style = { { fontStyle : 'italic' } } > { navigation . previous . title } </ Text > </ Box > </ Stack > </ Box > } > < Button id = " previous-array-item-button " text = { 'Previous item' } icon = { ArrowUpIcon } onClick = { ( ) => handleNavigation ( navigation . previous ?. _key ) } mode = " ghost " size = { 1 } padding = { 2 } /> </ Tooltip > { } < Tooltip portal padding = { 3 } content = { < Box > < Stack space = { 3 } > < Box > < Text size = { 1 } > Open item: </ Text > </ Box > < Box > < Text size = { 1 } style = { { fontStyle : 'italic' } } > { navigation . next . title } </ Text > </ Box > </ Stack > </ Box > } > < Button id = " next-array-item-button " text = { 'Next item' } icon = { ArrowDownIcon } onClick = { ( ) => handleNavigation ( navigation . next ?. _key ) } mode = " ghost " size = { 1 } padding = { 2 } /> </ Tooltip > </ Flex > { children } </ Stack > ) }

Extend props.children with the custom Children component

Now that we have the custom Children component we can use it to extend children in the props we pass down to renderDefault in the array item component:

return props . renderDefault ( { ... props , children : ( < Children children = { props . children } navigation = { findPreviousAndNextArrayItems ( ) } arrayPath = { arrayPath } / > ) , } )

Add the ArrayItemWithNavigator item component to array members

We're almost finished! The only remaining step is to add an custom item component to the array members in your field schema:

defineField ( { name : 'arrayNavigator' , title : 'Array with navigator' , type : 'array' , of : [ defineArrayMember ( { type : 'object' , name : 'item' , components : { item : ArrayItemWithNavigator } , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , title : 'Title' , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'description' , type : 'text' , title : 'Description' , } ) , ] , } ) , ] , } )

Finished code

And we're done 🥳 you will now be able to navigate between item edit modals, without closing them.

import { ArrowDownIcon , ArrowUpIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { Box , Button , Flex , Stack , Text , Tooltip } from '@sanity/ui' import { ComponentType } from 'react' import { defineArrayMember , defineField , ItemProps , ObjectItem , ObjectItemProps , Path , useFormValue , } from 'sanity' import { useDocumentPane } from 'sanity/structure' const Children = ( { children , navigation , arrayPath , } : { children : ObjectItemProps [ 'children' ] navigation : { previous : ObjectItem & { title : string } next : ObjectItem & { title : string } } arrayPath : Path } ) => { const { onFocus , onPathOpen } = useDocumentPane ( ) const handleNavigation = ( key : string ) => { onPathOpen ( arrayPath . concat ( { _key : key } , 'title' ) ) onFocus ( arrayPath . concat ( { _key : key } , 'title' ) ) } return ( < Stack > < Flex justify = "flex-end" gap = { 4 } id = "navigatorButtons" > < Tooltip portal padding = { 3 } content = { < Box > < Stack space = { 3 } > < Box > < Text > Open item : < / Text > < / Box > < Box > < Text > { navigation . previous . title } < / Text > < / Box > < / Stack > < / Box > } > < Button id = "previous-array-item-button" text = { 'Previous item' } icon = { ArrowUpIcon } onClick = { ( ) => handleNavigation ( navigation . previous ?. _key ) } mode = "ghost" size = { 1 } padding = { 2 } / > < / Tooltip > < Tooltip portal padding = { 3 } content = { < Box > < Stack space = { 3 } > < Box > < Text size = { 1 } > Open item : < / Text > < / Box > < Box > < Text size = { 1 } style = { { fontStyle : 'italic' } } > { navigation . next . title } < / Text > < / Box > < / Stack > < / Box > } > < Button id = "next-array-item-button" text = { 'Next item' } icon = { ArrowDownIcon } onClick = { ( ) => handleNavigation ( navigation . next ?. _key ) } mode = "ghost" size = { 1 } padding = { 2 } / > < / Tooltip > < / Flex > { children } < / Stack > ) } const ArrayItemWithNavigator : ComponentType < ItemProps > = ( props ) => { const arrayValue = useFormValue ( [ 'arrayNavigator' ] ) as Array < ObjectItem & { title : string } > const arrayPath = props . path . slice ( 0 , - 1 ) const findPreviousAndNextArrayItems = ( ) => { const currentItemKey = ( props . value as ObjectItem ) ?. _key const currentIndex = arrayValue . findIndex ( ( item ) => item . _key === currentItemKey , ) return { previous : currentIndex === 0 ? arrayValue [ arrayValue . length - 1 ] : arrayValue [ currentIndex - 1 ] , next : currentIndex === arrayValue . length - 1 ? arrayValue [ 0 ] : arrayValue [ currentIndex + 1 ] , } } return props . renderDefault ( { ... props , children : ( < Children children = { props . children } navigation = { findPreviousAndNextArrayItems ( ) } arrayPath = { arrayPath } / > ) , } ) } defineField ( { name : 'arrayNavigator' , title : 'Array with navigator' , type : 'array' , of : [ defineArrayMember ( { type : 'object' , name : 'item' , components : { item : ArrayItemWithNavigator } , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , title : 'Title' , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'description' , type : 'text' , title : 'Description' , } ) , ] , } ) , ] , } )

