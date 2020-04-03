Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Sanity
Get started
Platform
Sanity Studio - Flexible editing environment
Content Lake - Real-time database
Developer experience - Tooling you love
Structured content - The philosophy behind Sanity
Review changes - View edits & rollback instantly
Image pipeline - On-demand transformations
Solutions
E-commerce - Better shopping experiences
Marketing sites - Control your story
Products & services - Innovate and automate
Mobile apps - Content backend for every OS
Cornerstone - Jamstack transformation
Cloudflare - Flexible modeling for a global CDN
Eurostar - Tailored content for EU travellers
Prima - Shopify meets headless content
React
Gatsby
Next
Nuxt
Eleventy
Netlify
Vercel
Algolia
Resources
Documentation
Reference
Guides
Tools & plugins
Project showcase
Schemas & snippets
Technology partners
Get support
Share your work
Why you should do your first tech talk
Search
Pricing
Contact sales
Log in
Get started
Documentation
Search
Close docs menu
Introduction
What you need to know
Getting started
Starter projects
Start with CLI
Sanity Studio
Configuration
Project Structure
sanity.json
Environment variables
Content modelling
Best practices
Naming things
Content types
NEW
Connected Content
Customization
NEW
Early Access: Sanity UI
Styling
Preview / List View
Icons for data types
Sort orders
The parts system
Plugins
Custom input components
Custom asset sources
Block content
The rich text editor
Configuration
Customization
Previewing
Presenting Portable Text
Validation
Document history
Custom Diff Components
Dashboard
Introduction
Installing widgets
Create widgets
Structure Builder
Introduction to Structure Builder
Set up Structure Builder to override the default list view
Create a link to a single edit page in your main document type list
Manually group items in a pane
Dynamically group list items with a GROQ filter
Create custom document views with Structure Builder
NEW
Field Groups
NEW
Conditional fields
Initial Value Templates
Custom workflows
Document actions
Document badges
Presence API
Studio hosting
Preview in frontend
Localization
Drafts
Experimental Features
Spaces
Action UI affordances
Studio search config
Content Lake
API Versioning
Query language (GROQ)
How Queries Work
Query Cheat Sheet
GROQ Playground
GraphQL
Images & assets
Assets
Asset CDN
Presenting Images
API CDN
Real-time
NEW
Webhooks
Datasets
Hot Swap
Cloud Clone
Updating content
Transactions
Migrating Data
IDs and paths
Importing data
Security
Browser security & CORS
Access Your Data (CORS)
Access Control
NEW
SAML SSO
Third-Party Login (SSO)
NEW
Activity Feed
Keeping your data safe
Technical limits
Build with Sanity
Convince your team
Convince your clients
Pro Bono Plans
Open-source projects
Non-profit organizations
Access control
NEW
Roles
NEW
SAML SSO
Custom SSO
Reference docs
HTTP API
URL format
Authentication
Patches
Using JSONMatch
Endpoints
Assets
Doc
Export
History
Listen
Mutate
Projects
NEW
Roles
NEW
Jobs
Query
Query language (GROQ)
Syntax
Data Types
Operators
Functions
Pipeline Components
Joins
Schema types
Array
Block
Boolean
Date
Datetime
Document
File
Geopoint
Image
Number
Object
Reference
Slug
String
Span
Text
URL
Command line interface
Build
CORS
Dataset
Debug
Deploy
Docs
Documents
Exec
GraphQL
Help
Hook
Init
Install
Login
Logout
Manage
Projects
Start
Versions
Undeploy
Upgrade
Client libraries
JavaScript
PHP
.NET
Structure builder
Initial Value Templates API
Image transformations
Image Metadata
IIIF API reference
Studio React hooks
Document Actions API
Document Badges API
Project Management
Projects, organizations, and billing
Plans and Payments
Platform
Structured Content
Developer experience
Content Lake
Sanity Studio
Security & Compliance
Resources
Documentation
Guides
Content Modeling
React Blog
Gatsby Blog
Next.js Landing Pages
Progressive Web Application
Single Page Application
Svelte & Typescript App
Vue & Tailwind Blog
Developer Portfolio Templates
Form validation with Yup
Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io
Starter Projects
React Starters
Next.js Starters
Next.js Landing Pages
Next.js E-commerce
Gatsby Starters
Gatsby Plugins
Developer Portfolio Templates
Case Studies
Explainers
Headless CMS
Digital Experience Platform
Static Site Generator
Localization
GraphQL vs REST
CMS
React CMS
Next.JS CMS
Gatsby CMS
Node CMS
E-commerce CMS
Vue CMS
Angular CMS
GraphQL CMS
Newspaper CMS
Magazine CMS
Company
Contact Sales
Enterprise
Careers
Terms of Service
Swag Store
Stay connected
Github
Slack
Twitter
YouTube
Stack Overflow
Blog RSS
Subscribe to our newsletter
E-mail
Subscribe
©Sanity 2022
Edit cookie consent
Set appearance to light mode