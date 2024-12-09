Overview

When migrating rich text content from another CMS to Sanity, inline styles (e.g., <span style="font-weight: bold;"> ) often need to be translated into decorators like strong , em , or underline . This guide walks you through customizing the html-to-blocks serialization to handle such cases, including nested spans with multiple styles.

Prerequisites

Familiarity with Sanity's block content structure.

Installed @sanity/block-tools package.

The Problem

By default, the html-to-blocks method handles common tags like <strong> and <em> , but inline styles like <span style="font-weight: bold;"> are ignored. To convert these spans into appropriate decorators, we need to extend the deserialization rules.

A Solution

Custom Deserialization Rules

The following code demonstrates how to handle spans with inline styles, including nested spans:

const customRules = [ { deserialize ( el , next ) { if ( el . tagName === 'SPAN' ) { const style = el . style const marks = [ ] if ( style ?. fontWeight === 'bold' || style ?. fontWeight >= 600 ) { marks . push ( 'strong' ) } if ( style ?. fontStyle === 'italic' ) { marks . push ( 'em' ) } if ( style ?. textDecoration . includes ( 'underline' ) ) { marks . push ( 'underline' ) } const processedSpans = [ ] Array . from ( el . childNodes ) . forEach ( ( node ) => { if ( node . nodeType === 3 ) { const text = node . nodeValue if ( text ) { processedSpans . push ( { _type : 'span' , text , marks , } ) } } else { const childNodes = next ( [ node ] ) . map ( ( child ) => { if ( child . _type === 'span' ) { return { ... child , marks : [ ... new Set ( [ ... ( child . marks || [ ] ) , ... marks ] ) ] , } } return child } ) processedSpans . push ( ... childNodes ) } } ) return processedSpans } return undefined } , } , ]

Key Features

Handles Inline Styles: Detects and converts font-weight , font-style , and text-decoration styles into Sanity decorators. Supports Nested Spans: Processes nested spans by merging inherited and child decorators. Prevents Redundant Marks: Uses Set to ensure each mark is applied only once.

How It Works

Marks Collection: The style property of the <span> tag is inspected to determine which marks to apply.

The property of the tag is inspected to determine which marks to apply. Child Node Processing: Text nodes are wrapped into spans, and child elements are recursively processed with the accumulated marks.

Text nodes are wrapped into spans, and child elements are recursively processed with the accumulated marks. Nested Styles: For child elements, existing marks are merged with those inherited from the parent.

Testing the Solution

To ensure your custom rules work as expected, test the following HTML input:

< span style = " font-weight : bold ; " > Want to < span style = " font-style : italic ; " > learn < span style = " text-decoration : underline ; " > a lot </ span > more </ span > </ span >

This should output:

[ { "_type" : "span" , "text" : "Want to " , "marks" : [ "strong" ] } , { "_type" : "span" , "text" : "learn " , "marks" : [ "strong" , "em" ] } , { "_type" : "span" , "text" : "a lot" , "marks" : [ "strong" , "em" , "underline" ] } , { "_type" : "span" , "text" : " more" , "marks" : [ "strong" , "em" ] } ]

Conclusion

This approach allows for seamless migration of rich text content with inline styles into Sanity's block content, enabling you to preserve the original formatting. For additional details, refer to the @sanity/block-tools documentation.

