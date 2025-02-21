Integrating external data sources with Sanity

2 ways to integrate

There are 2 primary ways to bring external data into Sanity:

Creating documents for each external “item” (commonly referred to in Sanity terms as a sync plugin), or… Saving an “item” as a field’s value on an as-needed basis (often referred to as an input plugin)

Creating a document for each item (sync plugin)

Overview

Creating a document for each item in an external system is often referred to as a sync plugin in Sanity terminology. The best example of a Sanity sync plugin would be Sanity Connect for Shopify, which has excellent documentation showing custom handlers that illustrate the approximate process a sync plugin uses to keep Sanity up to date with external data:

A sync is triggered - this could be from a webhook (if the external system supports them) or something less granular like a cron job Determine the data to be synced - Most webhooks will provide exactly what changed, but some cases may require comparing updated timestamps between the external data and Sanity documents Create or update the relevant Sanity documents - Use our client or our Actions API to create or update the relevant documents

Pros and cons

Pros

Data for the front-end can all be fetched from Sanity’s API in 1 query, as opposed to one call to Sanity and a 2nd call to the external service

Can be expanded to allow 2-way syncing, where changes in Sanity are “pushed” back to the external system (via GROQ webhooks)

Studio users can see all data for each item

Cons

More infrastructure usage required for sync process - usually a serverless function to run the sync and a cron job or webhook to trigger the syncs

Typically a more involved development task than adding data to a field

Depending on external system’s capabilities, changes may not be synced with Sanity immediately

The schema for the external items used by the Sanity Studio must be kept up to date with the external data

Example

The following is a simplified breakdown of the code example shown in the Shopify Sanity Connect docs. It shows a serverless function that receives a webhook from Shopify when products are created, updated, or deleted, and syncs those changes to documents in Sanity.

import { createClient } from "@sanity/client" ; const sanityClient = createClient ( { apiVersion : "2025-02-04" , dataset : process . env . SANITY_DATASET , projectId : process . env . SANITY_PROJECT_ID , token : process . env . SANITY_ADMIN_AUTH_TOKEN , useCdn : false , } ) ; export default async function handler ( req , res ) { const { body } = req ; try { const transaction = sanityClient . transaction ( ) ; switch ( body . action ) { case "create" : case "update" : case "sync" : await createOrUpdateProducts ( transaction , body . products ) ; break ; case "delete" : const documentIds = body . productIds . map ( ( id ) => getDocumentProductId ( id ) ) ; await deleteProducts ( transaction , documentIds ) ; break ; } await transaction . commit ( ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "Transaction failed: " , err . message ) ; } res . status ( 200 ) . json ( { message : "OK" } ) ; } async function createOrUpdateProducts ( transaction , products ) { const draftDocumentIds = products . map ( ( product ) => { const productId = extractIdFromGid ( product . id ) ; return ` drafts. ${ getDocumentProductId ( productId ) } ` ; } ) ; const existingDrafts = await sanityClient . fetch ( ` *[_id in $ids]._id ` , { ids : draftDocumentIds , } ) ; products . forEach ( ( product ) => { const document = buildProductDocument ( product ) ; const draftId = ` drafts. ${ document . _id } ` ; transaction . createIfNotExists ( document ) . patch ( document . _id , ( patch ) => patch . set ( document ) ) ; if ( existingDrafts . includes ( draftId ) ) { transaction . patch ( draftId , ( patch ) => patch . set ( { ... document , _id : draftId , } ) ) ; } } ) ; } async function deleteProducts ( transaction , documentIds ) { documentIds . forEach ( ( id ) => { transaction . delete ( id ) . delete ( ` drafts. ${ id } ` ) ; } ) ; } function buildProductDocument ( product ) { const { featuredImage , id , productType , priceRange , status , title , productId } = product ; return { _id : getDocumentProductId ( productId ) , _type : "shopify.product" , image : featuredImage ?. src , priceRange , productType , status , title , } ; } function getDocumentProductId ( productId ) { return ` product- ${ productId } ` ; }

Again, this is simplified to illustrate a typical workflow, check out the example in the Sanity Connect docs for a better real world example, including things like better error handling that were removed here for brevity.

Saving as fields (input plugin)

Overview

Integrating external data as field values is typically referred to as an input plugin. Input plugins will provide a custom field type that includes an input for browsing the data in the external system from the Studio, where selecting an item sets the field’s value. The data saved to the field can vary in complexity to match your use case, some plugins will save just a string for an item’s name or ID, others will copy an object with several properties, like a set of URLs for different image formats.

Protip @sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list provides an easy starting point for this type of implementation

Pros and cons

Pros

Less time to implement

Overall simpler integration - less points of failure and less potential ongoing maintenance

Allows external system to be the source of truth - can be beneficial if the external data is frequently changing

Cons

If the data changes in the external system, the data in Sanity will not be updated automatically and will be outdated until a content migration is ran. For this reason it’s best to sync fields that are considered immutable in the external system, like an id .

Example

Here’s an example using @sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list to fetch the names of Disney Characters and add them as an input in a document.

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { asyncList } from '@sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list' export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ asyncList ( { schemaType : 'disneyCharacter' , loader : async ( ) => { const response = await fetch ( 'https://api.disneyapi.dev/character' ) const result : { data : { name : string } [ ] } = await response . json ( ) return result . data . map ( ( item ) => { return { value : item . name , ... item } } ) } , } ) , ] , } )

Add the name from schemaType to the document type where you want to use the field

import { defineField , defineType } from 'sanity' export default defineType ( { name : 'post' , title : 'Post' , type : 'document' , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'disney' , type : 'disneyCharacter' , } ) , ] , } )

Then see the field in your Studio

The field in your Sanity document fetching remote data

