Getting started with @sanity/client
Learn how to install and configure the official Sanity JavaScript client for querying and mutating content across different environments.
The @sanity/client library is the official JavaScript client for interacting with Sanity's APIs. It provides a type-safe way to query and mutate your content from any JavaScript environment, including browsers, Node.js, Deno, Bun, and edge runtimes.
With @sanity/client, you can:
- Query content using GROQ to fetch exactly the data you need.
- Mutate documents by creating, updating, patching, and deleting content programmatically.
- Upload assets like images and files to your Sanity project.
- Listen to real-time updates and react to changes in your content as they happen.
Requirements
To use the client, you need:
- A JavaScript runtime: Node.js 22.12 or later, modern browsers, Bun, Deno, or edge runtimes.
- A Sanity project with a project ID and dataset name.
- An API token (optional, required only for authenticated requests like mutations or accessing private datasets).
- TypeScript projects:
moduleResolutionset to
node16,
nodenext, or
bundlerin
tsconfig.json.
These requirements apply to
@sanity/client v8 and later. If you can't move to a newer Node.js version, stay on v7. The v8 migration guide covers each breaking change.
Installation
Install
@sanity/client using your preferred package manager:
npm install @sanity/client
pnpm add @sanity/client
yarn add @sanity/client
bun add @sanity/client
Basic client setup
Create a client instance using the
createClient() function with your project configuration:
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', })
Query with the client
Retrieving your content from Content Lake is often done with
client.fetch.
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const QUERY = `*[_type == "post"]` try { const posts = await client.fetch(QUERY) console.log(posts) } catch (error) { console.error('Query failed:', error.message) }
You can learn more about fetching content in our querying content guide.
Common configuration options
The client accepts several configuration options to customize its behavior. Here are the most commonly used options:
RequiredprojectId
string
Your Sanity project ID. You can find this at sanity.io/manage.
Requireddataset
string
The dataset name. Common values are
production,
staging, or
development.
useCdn
boolean
When set to
true, queries use Sanity’s global CDN for faster response times and lower latency. Set to
falsewhen you need the freshest data or are performing mutations. Default is
true.
RequiredapiVersion
string
Specifies which version of the Sanity API to use. Set to a
YYYY-MM-DDformat. This ensures your application continues to work as expected when the API evolves. Learn more about API versions.
token
string
An authentication token for accessing private datasets or performing mutations. You can create tokens in your project settings.
Additional configuration options can be found in the client reference documentation.
Build on configuration with
withConfig
You can extend the functionality of an existing client and change some values as needed with
withConfig.
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: false, // set to false when used with token apiVersion: '2026-03-01', token: 'your-auth-token' }) const draftClient = client.withConfig({ perspective: 'drafts' })
Use within Studio
You can use the client within Studio components by importing
useClient. It comes pre-configured with settings passed down from the containing Studio components. Note that this method requires that you set an API version.
import {useClient} from 'sanity' const client = useClient({ apiVersion: '2026-03-01' })
Environment-specific examples
The
@sanity/client library works across different JavaScript environments. Here are examples for common setups:
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) // Query for documents const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts)
const {createClient} = require('@sanity/client') const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) // Query for documents client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]').then((posts) => { console.log(posts) })
import {createClient, type SanityClient} from '@sanity/client' interface Post { _id: string _type: 'post' title: string slug: {current: string} } const client: SanityClient = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) // Query with type safety const posts = await client.fetch<Post[]>('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts)
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID!, dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET!, useCdn: false, // Server components can use fresh data apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) export default async function Page() { const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') return ( <div> {posts.map((post) => ( <article key={post._id}> <h2>{post.title}</h2> </article> ))} </div> ) }
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts)
import {createClient} from 'npm:@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts)
import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const config = { runtime: 'edge', } const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) export default async function handler(request) { const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') return new Response(JSON.stringify(posts), { headers: {'content-type': 'application/json'}, }) }
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Sanity Client Example</title> </head> <body> <div id="posts"></div> <script type="module"> import {createClient} from 'https://esm.sh/@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') document.getElementById('posts').innerHTML = posts .map(post => `<h2>${post.title}</h2>`) .join('') </script> </body> </html>
@sanity/client v8 and later ship as ES modules only.
require() still works on Node.js 22.12 or later through Node's built-in
require(esm) support, but
import is preferred.