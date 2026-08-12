APIs and SDKs Last updated August 12, 2026 Getting started with @sanity/client Copy article Copy article

Learn how to install and configure the official Sanity JavaScript client for querying and mutating content across different environments.

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The @sanity/client library is the official JavaScript client for interacting with Sanity's APIs. It provides a type-safe way to query and mutate your content from any JavaScript environment, including browsers, Node.js, Deno, Bun, and edge runtimes.

With @sanity/client, you can:

Query content using GROQ to fetch exactly the data you need.

Mutate documents by creating, updating, patching, and deleting content programmatically.

Upload assets like images and files to your Sanity project.

Listen to real-time updates and react to changes in your content as they happen.

Requirements

To use the client, you need:

A JavaScript runtime: Node.js 22.12 or later, modern browsers, Bun, Deno, or edge runtimes.

A Sanity project with a project ID and dataset name.

An API token (optional, required only for authenticated requests like mutations or accessing private datasets).

TypeScript projects: moduleResolution set to node16 , nodenext , or bundler in tsconfig.json .

These requirements apply to @sanity/client v8 and later. If you can't move to a newer Node.js version, stay on v7. The v8 migration guide covers each breaking change.

If you want to use the client library with a framework, we have optimized versions for Next.js, Astro, or SvelteKit.

Installation

Install @sanity/client using your preferred package manager:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm install @sanity/client pnpm add @sanity/client yarn add @sanity/client bun add @sanity/client

Basic client setup

Create a client instance using the createClient() function with your project configuration:

sanity.ts import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', })

Query with the client

Retrieving your content from Content Lake is often done with client.fetch .

sanity.ts import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const QUERY = `*[_type == "post"]` try { const posts = await client.fetch(QUERY) console.log(posts) } catch (error) { console.error('Query failed:', error.message) }

You can learn more about fetching content in our querying content guide.

Common configuration options

The client accepts several configuration options to customize its behavior. Here are the most commonly used options:

Required projectId string Your Sanity project ID. You can find this at sanity.io/manage.

Required dataset string The dataset name. Common values are production , staging , or development .

useCdn boolean When set to true , queries use Sanity’s global CDN for faster response times and lower latency. Set to false when you need the freshest data or are performing mutations. Default is true .

Required apiVersion string Specifies which version of the Sanity API to use. Set to a YYYY-MM-DD format. This ensures your application continues to work as expected when the API evolves. Learn more about API versions.

token string An authentication token for accessing private datasets or performing mutations. You can create tokens in your project settings.

Additional configuration options can be found in the client reference documentation.

Build on configuration with withConfig

You can extend the functionality of an existing client and change some values as needed with withConfig .

sanity.ts import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: false, // set to false when used with token apiVersion: '2026-03-01', token: 'your-auth-token' }) const draftClient = client.withConfig({ perspective: 'drafts' })

Use within Studio

You can use the client within Studio components by importing useClient . It comes pre-configured with settings passed down from the containing Studio components. Note that this method requires that you set an API version.

import {useClient} from 'sanity' const client = useClient({ apiVersion: '2026-03-01' })

Environment-specific examples

The @sanity/client library works across different JavaScript environments. Here are examples for common setups:

ESM (ES Modules) CommonJS TypeScript Next.js App Router Bun Deno Edge Runtime Browser ESM CDN import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) // Query for documents const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts) const {createClient} = require('@sanity/client') const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) // Query for documents client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]').then((posts) => { console.log(posts) }) import {createClient, type SanityClient} from '@sanity/client' interface Post { _id: string _type: 'post' title: string slug: {current: string} } const client: SanityClient = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) // Query with type safety const posts = await client.fetch<Post[]>('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts) import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID!, dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET!, useCdn: false, // Server components can use fresh data apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) export default async function Page() { const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') return ( <div> {posts.map((post) => ( <article key={post._id}> <h2>{post.title}</h2> </article> ))} </div> ) } import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts) import {createClient} from 'npm:@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') console.log(posts) import {createClient} from '@sanity/client' export const config = { runtime: 'edge', } const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) export default async function handler(request) { const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') return new Response(JSON.stringify(posts), { headers: {'content-type': 'application/json'}, }) } <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Sanity Client Example</title> </head> <body> <div id="posts"></div> <script type="module"> import {createClient} from 'https://esm.sh/@sanity/client' const client = createClient({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID', dataset: 'YOUR_DATASET', useCdn: true, apiVersion: '2026-03-01', }) const posts = await client.fetch('*[_type == "post"]') document.getElementById('posts').innerHTML = posts .map(post => `<h2>${post.title}</h2>`) .join('') </script> </body> </html>