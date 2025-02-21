Integrating external data sources with Sanity
How to manage forms for your front-end with Sanity
Integrating a form service is no different than integrating any external system with Sanity. That being said, integrating an external form service with Sanity most commonly falls into two buckets, you either want to:
There are other form use cases Sanity can cover, you could even use Sanity to collect form submissions and manage user generated content (like we do on this site and https://www.sanity.io/learn), but this guide will cover the above two most common use cases.
The plugin @sanity/form-toolkit offers pre-built tooling for both types of form integrations if you’re looking to have something “out of the box”. This guide will dive into a more general look at how form-toolkit goes about creating these integrations.
form-toolkit currently has integrations for these services:
form-toolkit also exposes the
formSchema plugin and
FormRendering React component, which provides a pre-built form schema for your Studio and a component to render those forms respectively.
Syncing external forms with Sanity typically assumes that the service you’re syncing has some way to embed forms on your front-end that expects an ID to know which form to render. In such cases @sanity/sanity-plugin-async-list allows you to add a string field to your Sanity documents that fetches data from a remote source. Our guide on syncing external data sources includes a section outlining this approach in detail.
For basic form authoring, it may be preferred to author the form structure and fields in Sanity, pass that data to a component to render the form, and then use a ‘catch-all’ service for form submissions like Formspree or Netlify forms.
@sanity/form-toolkit includes a package,
formSchema for building and rendering forms from your Sanity Studio
If you’d prefer to build your own implementation instead of using form-toolkit, the process is the following:
form type containing an array of
formField objects
formField type with various props for the HTML
input element like
type ,
placeholder ,
name,
required ,
label and others based on your needs
form or
formField based on your needs, perhaps your forms need multiple sections or you want to control the form action from the CMS, all can be built into your schema
form from a GROQ query, render a
<form> element, passing the relevant props from your data
fields array, and return an appropriate input for each provided field and its
type
<form> element
action attribute on your form
