Desk Tool API
How to use the Desk Tool API to configure your desk tool(s).
A “desk tool” is a top-level view within Sanity Studio in which content editors can drill down to specific documents to edit them. With the Desk Tool API, you can configure your Studio's desk tool(s).
name
The name you want this desk to have (among other places, this name is used in routing, if
nameis set to “desk”, it is shown on
/desk). Usually lowercase or camelcase by convention. Defaults to
desk.
title
The title that will be displayed for the tool. Defaults to
Desk
icon
React icon component for the tool, used in navigation bar. Defaults to
MasterDetailIconfrom
@sanity/icons
structure
A structure resolver function. Receives two arguments:
S- an instance of the structure builder, that can be used to build the lists/items/panes for the desk tool
context- an object holding various context that may be used to customize the structure, for instance the current user.
Defaults to
(S) => S.defaults()
defaultDocumentNode
A resolver function used to return the default document node used when editing documents. Receives two arguments:
S- an instance of the structure builder, that can be used to build the document node (
S.document())
context- an object holding various context that may be used to customize the document node
The
sanity/desk package exports a
deskTool, which is a plugin that installs a desk tool. You can add it to your studio by passing it as part of the
plugins array.
// sanity.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'sanity'
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
export default defineConfig((
// ...
plugins: [
deskTool() // use defaults
]
})
To customise your desk tool, pass an object in with the settings you want to customise. For instance, if you want a custom desk tool called “cars” that shows in the toolbar as “Cars”, and has an icon from
react-icons and tweaks both the
structure and
defaultDocumentNode:
// sanity.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'sanity'
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import { FaCar } from 'react-icons'
export default defineConfig((
// ...
plugins: [
deskTool({
name: 'cars',
title: 'Cars',
icon: FaCar,
structure: (S) => S.documentTypeList('car'),
defaultDocumentNode: (S) =>
S.document().views([
S.view.form(),
S.view.component(Preview).title('Preview')
])
})
]
})