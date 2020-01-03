To keep up with the speed of social media and pop culture, marketers need to be faster and more autonomous than ever before. Sanity’s rich text editor is built to empower marketers in a headless environment.
Very cool draft spec from @sanity_io for handling rich text content via JSON - reminds me a lot of the React.createElement function signature
Rich Text — saved as an RTF file — is text that’s compatible with different formats and style options. Traditional text editing formats like HTML and Markdown pose limitations on headless content management because it’s challenging to transform these formats for different use-cases. That’s why rich text is a flexible alternative that supports omnichannel content publishing.
Sanity supports the Portable Text format, which can be used for nearly any markup language whether it’s HTML, XML, SSML, Markdown, or another format. That means content stored in the Sanity Data Store can be published across a wide of range devices and touchpoints. The Sanity Rich Text Editor, therefore, offers a familiar editorial experience without putting data structure constraints on content.
The Sanity Rich Text Editor itself is a clean interface for editing text. Easily embed data by dragging and dropping in-line blocks. Add additional layers of information such as comments, footnotes, highlights, and translations. Make everything available via APIs and leave the rendering up to the frontend. You could even use rich text in ways Sanity has never been before.
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.