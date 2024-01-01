Create your own

On Sanity, you can construct unique schemas for various content types such as vehicles, manufacturers, car models, dealerships, and more for your Automotive CMS. Each schema outlines the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You can then utilize built-in types (such as string, number, boolean, array, etc.) or create your own custom types. This allows you to tailor your content model to the specific needs of the automotive industry, ensuring a more efficient and streamlined content management process.