Unleashing superior content control
Efficient and adaptable CMS for the automotive industry
The ultimate CMS platform designed for the Automotive industry, Sanity provides unparalleled customization and scalability. It supercharges your ability to deliver superior user experiences, streamline operations, and manage your digital assets effectively.
Trusted by 2000+ leading brands
The results are in
Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence
Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies
Revolutionizing automotive operations with Sanity
Real-time collaboration
Sanity's real-time collaboration feature allows multiple users in the automotive industry to work simultaneously on the same project. This enables teams, such as designers, engineers, and marketers, to update product specifications, marketing content, or customer feedback instantly, ensuring accuracy and consistency across all digital platforms. It enhances efficiency and communication in a fast-paced industry.
Asset management
Sanity's Asset Management feature allows automotive enterprises to efficiently organize, store, and retrieve digital assets like car models, design schematics, promotional materials, and more. It supports various file types, ensuring seamless integration of visuals and documents. This centralization of assets streamlines workflows, enhancing productivity and collaboration within the enterprise.
Custom content modeling
Sanity's Custom Content Modeling allows automotive enterprises to structure and organize their data effectively. It enables them to create unique models for different vehicle types, parts, or services. This feature streamlines content management, ensuring accurate, up-to-date information for customers and efficient operations for the business.
Multi-language support
Sanity's multi-language support enables Automotive industries to create and manage content in various languages. This feature is crucial for global automotive companies, allowing them to effectively communicate with customers worldwide, launch multilingual marketing campaigns, and provide localized user manuals or product descriptions, enhancing their global reach and customer engagement.
Create your own
Creating custom content schemas for an automotive CMS with Sanity
On Sanity, you can construct unique schemas for various content types such as vehicles, manufacturers, car models, dealerships, and more for your Automotive CMS. Each schema outlines the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You can then utilize built-in types (such as string, number, boolean, array, etc.) or create your own custom types. This allows you to tailor your content model to the specific needs of the automotive industry, ensuring a more efficient and streamlined content management process.
Tata: Scaling multi-brand e-commerce with composability
Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.Read case study
Secure and scalable for all your content needs
Create content once, reuse everywhere
No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.
Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.
Accelerate content workflows with AI
Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.
Advanced authoring and collaboration
Pre-loaded with what editors want
Why wait for a best-in-class authoring experience—when Sanity already offers it from day 1. Get a fully loaded CMS offering: real-time collaboration, visual editing, live previews, on-demand image transforms, granular audit trail, and access control.
Give your content teams what they need to work fast and confidently, without ongoing ad hoc support from developers.
Start building remarkable digital experiences