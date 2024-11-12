Sanity joins the Open Source Pledge

At Sanity, we are privileged to build our product on top of a vast ecosystem of open source projects. From the languages and frameworks we use like TypeScript, Go, React, and Node.js, to the libraries and tools that power our infrastructure like Postgres and NATS. Open source is at the core of everything we do.

That's why we are joining the Open Source Pledge, committing to pay at least $2,000 annually per full-time developer on our team directly to open source maintainers and foundations of our choice.

We believe it's important to give back to the open source community that has given us so much. By joining the Open Source Pledge, we aim to support the sustainability of the open source ecosystem. We urge other companies to follow suite and look into how they can support the open source ecosystem in a meaningful way by joining the pledge.

Open source pledge 2024 breakdown

In 2024, we are pledging $2,000 for our 56 FTE engineers, in total $112,000. Today, we are rolling out sponsorships for key projects and open source maintainers that helps us and our community to build with Sanity. Among them, projects like Vite, Vitest, lipvips, Rollup, Styled Components, Cucumber, Tanstack, Zod, pnpm, Babel, eslint, Codemirror, Storybook, Fastify, Express, Nuxt, Svelte, Astro, Shiki, Sanity Typed, and more.

We are proud to be standing on the shoulders of these projects, and grateful for all the time and effort that went into building and maintaining these projects!

Our other open source contributions

In addition to financial support through the Open Source Pledge, the team at Sanity also contributes to open source in other ways:

We maintain several open source projects including Portable Text, GROQ, litter, react-rx, Content Source Maps, and Mendoza.

Our developers regularly contribute code, documentation, and support to open source projects we use.

We sponsor open source events and conferences.

A sustainable future for open source

By joining the Open Source Pledge and through our other open source contributions, we hope to play a small part in creating a more sustainable future for open source software. We encourage other companies to also consider how they can support the open source projects they depend on.