Create your own

On the Sanity platform, you can construct custom schemas for various content types such as guides, tutorials, FAQs, product descriptions, and more, specifically tailored for a Documentation CMS. Each schema defines the fields that entries of that type will encompass. You have the flexibility to utilize built-in types (like string, number, boolean, array, etc.) or establish your own types. With Sanity, creating a Documentation CMS that suits your needs and enhances your users' experience becomes a streamlined and personalized process.