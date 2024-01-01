Create your own

On the Sanity platform, you have the freedom to construct unique schemas for a range of content types pertinent to a 'Marketplace CMS'. These could include product listings, seller profiles, customer reviews, and transactions among others. Each schema will detail the specific fields that entries of that type will encompass. You have the option to utilize built-in types such as string, number, boolean, array, and so on, or you can create your own custom types. With Sanity, building a custom content model for your 'Marketplace CMS' becomes an intuitive and flexible process, allowing you to manage and structure your content effectively.