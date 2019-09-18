How The Nobel Peace Center generates localized landing pages
The Nobel Peace Center is an independent foundation, financed through a combination of private donations and government grants. Close to 250,000 people visit us each year, including over 700 school groups. The Nobel Peace Center is the museum about the Nobel Peace Prize, presenting the Peace Prize laureates and their work, and tell the story of Alfred Nobel and the Peace Prize.
No DevOps Overhead
Within minutes the developers had everything they need to get started with building content models. No need to set up databases and servers.
Flexible Customization
The client needed a custom integration with their DAM. With the extensible studio, the developers could build their own input components using React.
Reusability
The developers could reuse their content models and custom input components across the custom editing experiences for the different parts of the projects.
