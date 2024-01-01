Creating a unique digital experience that increased revenue by 11%
AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.
Experience unparalleled control over your financial data with a robust, customizable platform that accelerates decision-making and boosts operational efficiency. Enhance your financial reporting and analysis capabilities while ensuring data integrity and compliance.
Sanity's high performance and scalability are key features for the finance industry that deals with large volumes of complex data. Its infrastructure is engineered to manage high traffic, ensuring optimal performance even as content expands. This is crucial in finance where data needs are ever-growing and robust systems are needed for efficient operation.
Sanity's feature of real-time collaboration is especially advantageous in the finance industry, where prompt decision-making is crucial. It allows multiple users to simultaneously modify content, fostering seamless teamwork and immediate visibility of alterations. This aids in producing accurate financial reports, planning strategic initiatives, and delivering up-to-date information to clients and stakeholders.
Sanity's AI-powered content assistance is a valuable feature for the Finance industry. It streamlines content creation, providing suggestions and generating text to enhance efficiency. This is particularly beneficial in finance, where accurate, high-quality content is crucial. The AI assistance also provides contextual recommendations, ensuring content relevancy in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.
Content portability in Sanity ensures that financial content, such as market reports, investor updates, or regulatory disclosures can be easily accessed and distributed across multiple platforms, including websites and mobile applications. This flexibility supports real-time, multi-channel communication in the fast-paced finance industry, enhancing the efficiency of data delivery and accessibility.
At Sanity, we allow you to construct a personalized content model for a 'Finance CMS'. You can generate unique schemas for various content categories such as investments, financial reports, banking details, and more. Each schema clearly defines the fields that will be included in that specific type. You have the flexibility to employ our pre-defined types (like date, text, integer, boolean, list, etc.) or create your own custom types. This gives you total control over your content structure and presentation, allowing you to manage your financial data effectively and efficiently.
Self serve content creation accelerates content development leading to better SEO and 19% more traffic. Self serve A/B testing boosts conversions.Ready case study
Your content teams can work in an intuitive content workspace that’s built for their use case. With built-in visual tools, it enables quick edits and image optimization. With real-time collaboration, tailored access, and workflows, they can work without bottlenecks.
Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.
Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands