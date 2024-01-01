Create your own

At Sanity, we allow you to construct a personalized content model for a 'Finance CMS'. You can generate unique schemas for various content categories such as investments, financial reports, banking details, and more. Each schema clearly defines the fields that will be included in that specific type. You have the flexibility to employ our pre-defined types (like date, text, integer, boolean, list, etc.) or create your own custom types. This gives you total control over your content structure and presentation, allowing you to manage your financial data effectively and efficiently.