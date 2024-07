Adding category schema to index page in Sanity e-commerce site

Hi, I used this repo: https://github.com/adrianhajdin/ecommerce_sanity_stripe to build an ecommerce site's structure following his youtube tutorial. However, the only real difference is I decided to use some of the standard e-commerce schemas already built in rather than making my own schema as he did. My question is how could I take the structure of this site and add the category schema to the index page? I want to put categories on the home page rather than listing all of my products on the home page. Then when you click the category it brings you to a new page of the site that will only show products in that category. Which will then lead to the single products page. All of which is being hooked dynamically... If you click the repo you can scroll down to see images of the product page for reference.Could someone pretty please help me type up something that will help me achieve this? I will post my exact schema and category files in the comments of this thread.