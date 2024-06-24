Adding custom objects to GROQ query results and sorting them

is it possible to add a custom record/object into a query result...I'm building an index of pages for a "resource center" page and at least one of the items that I need in this index lives in a hard-coded Remix route. Currently, I'm doing the sorting in the groq query itself, so I was hoping I could just inject a new item and then use orderBy before sending that to my Remix loader. Otherwise, I'll have to do some array manipulation first before sending it to the client, which isn't the end of the world, but I'm just curious.