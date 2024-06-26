Conditional filtering in Next.js function for fetching posts

export async function getPosts(start: number = 0, end: number = 9, _id?: string) { const getPostsQuery = groq` // Get posts That are in the selected category And order them by published date *[_type == "post" && $categoryId in categories[]._ref] | order(publishedDate desc) { title, slug { current }, publishedDate, shortDescription, cardImage { ..., asset-> { ..., } } }[$start...$end] ` return client.fetch<GetPostsQueryResult>( getPostsQuery, { start, end, categoryId: _id }, { next: { tags: ['posts'], revalidate: 60, }, } ) }

$categoryId in categories[]._ref

I have a function in Next JS for fetching posts.I'm conditionally passing in an "_id" depending on whether I want to fetch only posts that have a certain category. This works great for when it's passed in, but breaks when nothing is passed in.It's specificallythis part of the query that is fetching based on the passed ID.Can I make this filtering conditional, and stop it from doing this filter when nothing is passed as an ID?