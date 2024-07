🖖

draft.123**456

123**456

Hello thereWe currently have a problem with Sanity datasets, actually, with one of the datasets.In a particular document type, the user can start creating a document and it is saved as a draft, so far so good, once the document is published, the document id changes fromto, everything OK, as expected,. We have tried with the cli import script into another dataset we have and works, but not on this one.Has anyone experienced a similar problem? Or do you have ideas on how to debug this better? Thanks in advance