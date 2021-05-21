{ name: "content", type: "array", title: "Page Sections", description: "Add, edit, and reorder sections", of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [ { type: 'nav' }, { type: 'section' }, { type: 'footer' } ] } ], },

export default { type: 'document', name: 'section', title: 'Page Sections', fields: [ { name: 'meta', title: 'Section Meta Data', type: 'meta' }, ...

{ resolve: `gatsby-source-sanity`, options: { projectId: `asdfasdf`, dataset: `template`, watchMode: true, overlayDrafts: true, token: process.env.MY_SANITY_TOKEN, }, },

Watch Mode does not refresh when a referenced document is updated in the CMS. Is this the expected behavior?Stack is, React, Gatsby 3.xThis is schema from my ‘page’ document.nav, section, and footer are all type ‘document’. for example…Gatsby Config is set properlyIn the CMS / Studio, when you edit one of the fields, you can see Gatsby re-compile in dev mode from the terminal, however, the page does not auto reload. If I click the reload button or do a hard refresh in the browser, the changes do not render.The only way to get it to render the changes is to go back to the CMS and edit a field on the main “Page” document. Then it refreshes immediately.Any insight, even if it’s “Hey, this is the expected behavior” would be helpful.