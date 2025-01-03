Skip to content
Resolving UI issues in Sanity Studio by adjusting global.css

7 replies
Last updated: Jan 3, 2025
Is there an easy way. to completely separate the backend of Sanity from the design templates of my frontend?
Jan 2, 2025, 9:00 PM
That’s the whole point. They are decoupled, there’s no frontend until you build one.
Jan 2, 2025, 9:19 PM
I have a Frontend, But the Layout of my backend Looks Not good, all Icons to smale, the Text Editor also very Smale etc. And I dont know, how I can fix this Problem.
Jan 2, 2025, 9:20 PM
Yes, there is an easy way to completely separate the backend of Sanity from the design templates of your frontend. Sanity is a headless CMS, which means it provides a way to manage content without tying it to any specific front-end framework or design.
Jan 3, 2025, 5:21 AM
My Problem is, the text editor is very smale and all elements not showing full. Also all other elements like icons buttons in the backend are very smale .. and i dont know why
Jan 3, 2025, 9:11 AM
- You recommend checking your browser’s zoom settings, as this can sometimes affect how the interface is rendered. If the issue persists, it may be beneficial to explore customizing the Sanity Studio’s styles. Sanity provides flexibility to adjust the user interface to better suit your needs, allowing you to increase the size of the text editor and other components for improved visibility and accessibility.
- You can also look into potential updates or configurations that might enhance the overall user experience. Our goal is to ensure that you have a seamless and efficient content management experience, enabling you to focus on creating and managing your content without any hindrances.
Jan 3, 2025, 9:19 AM
How can I change the size of elements in Sanity?
Jan 3, 2025, 9:31 AM
Okay, it was a error in my global.css file. know all looks good
Jan 3, 2025, 9:49 AM

