Troubleshooting dynamic routes in Nuxt with Sanity.io

let dynamicRoutes = () => { return axios .get( `<https://XXXXXXXX.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/BLABLA?query=YYYYYYYYYYY>`, axiosconfig ) .then((res) => { return res.data.result.map((el) => el._type === 'bbb' ? `/detail-bbb/${el.slug}/` : `/detail-aaa/${el.slug}/` ) }) } // and then generate: { routes: dynamicRoutes, },

Hello everyone, I am struggling with something and I am surprised I am not able to find a solution out there. (I found an article on medium but their solution did not work for me).I am using sanity with nuxt and since I am building my app/site with nuxt generate I need to make sure I can create all the dynamic routes in my nuxt.config.jsThis is something I have done in other cases using REST APIs and axios.Actually even in this case I have tried doing the below with axios and it worked.this works. I basically play with the API using vision and I copy the URL from there and with axios I am able to get this to work.Anyways this is not good and I want to have my proper GROQ query and use sanity for it as I have done in my components and pages but I cannot get it done.Is there any link you guys can point me to?