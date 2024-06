Troubleshooting search functionality issues in Sanity.io

obj.body[0].children[0].text

obj.body.0.children.0.text

preview: {

Hi User. We’ve seen it once recently. It came down to the use of brackets to access array elements in a preview rather than our required dot notation . Unfortunately, it broke search but didn’t prevent building the studio. I would start by searching your code base for a preview using something like:and changing it to something (in this example) like:The best approach is probably to search forIf that’snot the case, please let us know.