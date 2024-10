__prerender_bypass

I’m trying to implement Visual Editing following this guide: https://www.sanity.io/guides/nextjs-app-router-live-preview . My implementation differs in that my studio is hosted on sanity.studio url instead of being embedded in Next.Does Visual Editing (Presentation) require the studio to be on the same domain?One of the issues i see is that thecookie does not work as expected. • I open my sanity.studio and go to “presentation”• I can see in the network request that the cookie is actually being set once therequest is triggered • Editing and preview works as expected.• However, when i open a new tab and visit the website, thecookie is not set. I suspect this might be because in sanity.studio, the preview is loaded inside and iframe and that the browser restrict the cookie on other tabs/windows.Any thoughts or suggestions?