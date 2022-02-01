Understanding GeoJSON polygons for geopoint queries in Sanity.io

{ "type": "Polygon", "coordinates": [ [ [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ], [ 0.441217, 51.698629 ], [ 0.309875, 51.337763 ], [ -0.5435, 51.366871 ], [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ] ] ] }

geo()

*[_type == "place" && geo::contains( geo({ "type": "Polygon", "coordinates": [ [ [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ], [ 0.441217, 51.698629 ], [ 0.309875, 51.337763 ], [ -0.5435, 51.366871 ], [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ] ] ] }), geo::latLng(lat, lng) )]{ name }

[ { "_type": "place", "name": "Tate Modern", "lat": 51.507621, "lng": -0.098852 }, { "_type": "place", "name": "Louvre", "lat": 48.861598, "lng": 2.335093 } ][_type == "place" && geo::contains( geo({ "type": "Polygon", "coordinates": [ [ [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ], [ 0.441217, 51.698629 ], [ 0.309875, 51.337763 ], [ -0.5435, 51.366871 ], [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ] ] ] }), geo::latLng(lat, lng) )]{ name }

Hi User. The polygon type comes from the GeoJSON spec. For example, here is a very crudely drawn polygon around London:In GROQ, you can wrap this in thefunction to construct a polygon Sanity understands.Here is an example GROQ query to find places in the London polygon:You can try this out in the Sanity Vision plugin with test data, like this:Here are two examples showing queries for places in London, andnot in London: