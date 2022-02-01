Understanding GeoJSON polygons for geopoint queries in Sanity.io
3 replies
Last updated: Feb 1, 2022
V
After reading the docs I am not sure I fully understand regions for geopoint queries. The placeholder name is geopolygon, so are we just doing four points that are themselves sets of lat/long?
Jan 31, 2022, 8:18 PM
A
Hi User. The polygon type comes from the GeoJSON spec. For example, here is a very crudely drawn polygon around London:
Here is an example GROQ query to find places in the London polygon:
not in London:
In GROQ, you can wrap this in the
{ "type": "Polygon", "coordinates": [ [ [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ], [ 0.441217, 51.698629 ], [ 0.309875, 51.337763 ], [ -0.5435, 51.366871 ], [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ] ] ] }
geo()function to construct a polygon Sanity understands.
Here is an example GROQ query to find places in the London polygon:
You can try this out in the Sanity Vision plugin with test data, like this:
*[_type == "place" && geo::contains( geo({ "type": "Polygon", "coordinates": [ [ [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ], [ 0.441217, 51.698629 ], [ 0.309875, 51.337763 ], [ -0.5435, 51.366871 ], [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ] ] ] }), geo::latLng(lat, lng) )]{ name }
Here are two examples showing queries for places in London, and
[ { "_type": "place", "name": "Tate Modern", "lat": 51.507621, "lng": -0.098852 }, { "_type": "place", "name": "Louvre", "lat": 48.861598, "lng": 2.335093 } ][_type == "place" && geo::contains( geo({ "type": "Polygon", "coordinates": [ [ [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ], [ 0.441217, 51.698629 ], [ 0.309875, 51.337763 ], [ -0.5435, 51.366871 ], [ -0.479747, 51.652658 ] ] ] }), geo::latLng(lat, lng) )]{ name }
not in London:
Feb 1, 2022, 10:46 AM
V
user EAh, I whiffed on connecting the dots to a spec like that in my head. That's so completely awesome. Sanity is like doing an Easter egg hunt at the plastic Easter egg factory. I really appreciate the thorough examples! (That goes for everyone here, actually)
Feb 1, 2022, 1:22 PM
A
No problem! The docs are a little lacking on the geo functions; I had to go hunting myself to find useful info. We should expand the docs, and something geo-related content would also be awesome to blog about/publish on Exchange .
Feb 1, 2022, 1:47 PM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.