const GuidesWithChunksInput: React.FC<GuidesWithChunksInputProps> = (props) => { const { value, document } = props; return ( <div> {document && document._id ? ( <GuidesWithChunks chunkId={document._id} /> ) : ( <div>No chunk ID available</div> )} </div> ); };

Hi there, I am trying to get the _id of a document inside of a custom component so I can query using that _id. I have tried making a custom input / field but none of the props have the _id (value, document). Does anyone know if this is possible? The code will look something like this to display the custom component: