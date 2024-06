useFormValue(["columnCount"])

useFormValue([])

Regarding custom components and the useFormValue() hook.I'm trying to access a value of the field "columnCount" in a custom component of the field "columnSet".The console log shows undefined if I usewhich is what'd make sense to me after reading the docs. It however shows the output of the second screenshot when I simply do. I can get all columnCounts in there but this doesn't seem to be the way this is intended to be used, and I'm not sure how I'm supposed to get the one for the version currently being edited.How do I get the value for the "columnCount" of the document I'm editing ?Also providing a schema extract in case that helps.