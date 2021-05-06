This may be because whereas the preview is real-time, the change to your production (live) site relies on a build process to complete.

The preview loads the updated data from the Sanity Content Lake (our APIs) when you open it from the studio. However, the live site may only fetch the data on build, which means a publish action either triggers a rebuild of the site (which usually takes a few minutes to complete) or does not trigger anything and relies on you or one of your developers triggering a rebuild yourself.



This depends on the website's implementation and not the Sanity Studio per se. Where are you hosting the site (e.g. Vercel or Netlify)?

