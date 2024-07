Hey User,I’m not sure if you are asking about CDN locations for delivering assets or our API CDN locations , but there is a good chunk of info for them in our docks found here (including where they are located). I believe we store customer data in google cloud storage locations https://cloud.google.com/about/locations#europe , while some login data of course depends on what provider you use - if you use Google, that info is stored wherever Google is storing things. Your content, on the other hand, will be stored in CDNs around the world for ease of accessDoes this help?