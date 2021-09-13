Creating a custom input for slug autocomplete in Sanity Studio

{ name: 'objective', title: 'Objective', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'objective', type: "reference", to: [{ type: "author" }, { type: "category" }, { type: "post" }], }, ], }

preview: { select: { title: 'slug.current', } }

Hi User. The dropdown preview should utilize the preview from each type you’re referencing, so what might work in your case is to reference all the types you want to pull in and then control the preview to have them show the slug.If this is the reference field:And each of those three document types have a preview like this:Then the slug should be displayed in the reference’s dropdown. This might render your document lists differently than you want them, in which case you could put the slug as a subtitle (or the name/title as the subtitle).