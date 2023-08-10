Error in creating a custom tool in Sanity.io Studio

user Q

export default defineConfig({

studio: {

components: {

toolMenu: (props) => {

const {tools, renderDefault} = props

return renderDefault({

...props,

tools: [...tools,myCustomTool()],

})

},

},

},

//other items

})

HiI am back with a small help for the error which I am getting. I am trying to create a custom tool by following this documentations.And I am getting this error, I think it is because I am not using the configuration where the studio runs on port 3333, I am running studio on localhost:3000/studio/desk configurations.current config file