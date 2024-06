useFormValue

Hello all, I am trying to implement a custom Studio input. I have a document where there is an array of objects, and in this objects there is a reference field and a field with the custom component. The idea is to fetch the referenced document and display a select based on some values of that document. The problem I am having is that withit does not seems as I can identify which object is being rendered. So the component does not know in which object resides or from which object read the reference field. Keep in mind each object migh have different values in that reference field.Does someone have any idea on how to overcome this?