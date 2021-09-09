So SHOPIFY and SPEED - yes, im sure you know that already and its the opposites of each other like fire and water .. now the thing is I'm wondering if Sanity can provide a speed optimization somehow without the Shopify headless solution and how Prima (which is using sanity) have nice speed when the google speed test and pingdom showing the opposite and saying its not really true... Also there is a way to keep everything in shopify or i will need to use Sanity as a frontend and shopify as a backend. Clarification will help, thanks