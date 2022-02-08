Discussion on repeated CSS font imports in Sanity Studio builds

@font-face

--font-family-base: _'Roboto', sans-serif_;

/* latin-ext */ @font-face { font-family: 'Roboto'; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-display: swap; src: url(<https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/roboto/v29/KFOmCnqEu92Fr1Mu7GxKKTU1Kvnz.woff2>) format('woff2'); unicode-range: U+0100-024F, U+0259, U+1E00-1EFF, U+2020, U+20A0-20AB, U+20AD-20CF, U+2113, U+2C60-2C7F, U+A720-A7FF; } /* latin */ @font-face { font-family: 'Roboto'; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-display: swap; src: url(<https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/roboto/v29/KFOmCnqEu92Fr1Mu4mxKKTU1Kg.woff2>) format('woff2'); unicode-range: U+0000-00FF, U+0131, U+0152-0153, U+02BB-02BC, U+02C6, U+02DA, U+02DC, U+2000-206F, U+2074, U+20AC, U+2122, U+2191, U+2193, U+2212, U+2215, U+FEFF, U+FFFD; } :root { --color-bubblegum: #ff99f3; --color-neon: #00dbff; --color-sand: #ffd662; --color-offWhite: #fff8ea; --color-eggPlant: #2e092a; --color-navyBlue: #00112a; --color-light: #fff; /* Font Family */ --font-family-base: 'Roboto'; /* Branding */ --brand-primary: var(--color-navyBlue); --state-info-color: var(--color-bubblegum); /* Navbar */ --main-navigation-color: var(--color-navyBlue); --main-navigation-color--inverted: var(--color-light); }

okay give this a shot:1. as a quick cheat - in a browser, go to the font import url of choice, like the one for roboto I linked above.2. paste all of theimports you think you’ll need (if you’re just publishing to english speakers, you may not need to bother importing anything other than latin and latin-ext) into your overrides stylesheet 3. set the base font-family like you did previously:4. I might also set a typical fallback here like sans-serif, but formatting may need some tinkering hereHere’s my test of your stylesheet with only the latin imports. And in the build, it only shows imports from these @font-face imports listed in the stylesheet