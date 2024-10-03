Displaying unpublished referenced documents in Sanity's desk structure

documentList

S.listItem() .title('Models') .icon(RocketIcon) .child( S.documentList() .apiVersion('v2023-11-17') .title('Models') .filter( '_type == "productModel" && references(*[_type=="product" && productType == "series"]._id)' ) )

product

Hello everyone,I have a question regarding the Desk-Structure and the display of documents in Sanity. I am using ain the desk structure that is supposed to displaydocuments. The problem is that these documents are not displayed if they reference a product document that is not published.Here is my current code for the `documentList`:As soon as thedocument is published, the correspondingdocuments appear in the list. Is there a way to display thedocuments in the documentList even if the referenceddocument is not yet published?I have already tried to extend the query to include drafts, but that doesn't seem to work.Do any of you have an idea how I can solve this problem?I appreciate any tips!