Embedding and editing portable text blocks within Sanity content editor
Last updated: Jun 26, 2024
Hey all, new to Sanity and I'm trying to extend the content editor so that blocks of portable text can be embedded and edited right within the portable text editor.
Sorta like this:
The objective here though is that I want
export default defineType({ title: "Blog Body", name: "blogBody", type: "array", of: [ { title: "Content", type: "block", styles: [ { title: "Normal", value: "normal" }, { title: "Quote", value: "blockquote" }, { title: "Heading", value: "h2" }, { title: "Sub Heading 1", value: "h3" }, { title: "Sub Heading 2", value: "h4" }, { title: "Sub Heading 3", value: "h5" }, ], marks: { decorators: [ { title: "Strong", value: "strong" }, { title: "Emphasis", value: "em" }, { title: "Inline Code", value: "code" }, { title: "Underline", value: "underline" }, { title: "Strike Through", value: "strike-through" }, { title: "Highlight", value: "highlight", component: Highlight, icon: BulbOutlineIcon, }, ], }, }, { title: "Image", type: "defaultImage" }, { type: "code", options: { withFilename: true } }, { title: "Youtube", type: "youtube" }, { title: "Section", type: "object", name: "section", icon: BlockContentIcon, fields: [ { title: "Content", type: "array", name: "content", of: [{ type: "block" }], }, ], }, ], });
Sectionobjects to display the actual content inline within the parent editor.
Jun 25, 2024, 10:52 PM
Putting a portable text editor inside of a portable text editor is not recommended, as it drastically increases your attribute count. I’d suggest using marks or annotations to indicate sections instead.
Jun 25, 2024, 11:39 PM
Thanks. I don't think annotations can be applied across blocks though, and marks are a bit too generalized.
I decided to just use a hidden separator that i use to tag and slice block arrays on the frontend in a preprocessing step, which I wrap into sections. Easy peasy.
Jun 26, 2024, 7:09 PM
import SectionRule from "@/src/components/studio/block/SectionRule"; import { defineType } from "sanity"; import { BlockElementIcon } from "@sanity/icons"; export default defineType({ title: "Section Rule", type: "object", name: "sectionRule", description: "A rule that wraps content into sections. Content must be nested between rules to be wrapped. Rules can optionally be set to render on the frontend.", icon: BlockElementIcon, fields: [ { title: "Visible", type: "boolean", name: "visible", initialValue: false, description: "Sets whether this rule will be rendered on the frontend.", }, ], preview: { select: { visible: "visible" } }, components: { preview: SectionRule }, });
import { PreviewProps } from "sanity"; export default function SectionRule(props: PreviewProps) { const { visible } = props as PreviewProps & { visible: boolean }; const opacity = visible ? "opacity-100" : "opacity-20"; const width = visible ? "border-2" : "border"; return <hr className={[opacity, width].join(" ")} />; }
Jun 26, 2024, 7:59 PM
