export default defineType({ title: "Blog Body", name: "blogBody", type: "array", of: [ { title: "Content", type: "block", styles: [ { title: "Normal", value: "normal" }, { title: "Quote", value: "blockquote" }, { title: "Heading", value: "h2" }, { title: "Sub Heading 1", value: "h3" }, { title: "Sub Heading 2", value: "h4" }, { title: "Sub Heading 3", value: "h5" }, ], marks: { decorators: [ { title: "Strong", value: "strong" }, { title: "Emphasis", value: "em" }, { title: "Inline Code", value: "code" }, { title: "Underline", value: "underline" }, { title: "Strike Through", value: "strike-through" }, { title: "Highlight", value: "highlight", component: Highlight, icon: BulbOutlineIcon, }, ], }, }, { title: "Image", type: "defaultImage" }, { type: "code", options: { withFilename: true } }, { title: "Youtube", type: "youtube" }, { title: "Section", type: "object", name: "section", icon: BlockContentIcon, fields: [ { title: "Content", type: "array", name: "content", of: [{ type: "block" }], }, ], }, ], });

Section

Hey all, new to Sanity and I'm trying to extend the content editor so that blocks of portable text can be embedded and edited right within the portable text editor.Sorta like this:The objective here though is that I wantobjects to display the actual content inline within the parent editor.