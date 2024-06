*[_type=="myDocument"] { arrayOfRefs[]->{ title } } | { arrayOfRefs[title == "Some Title"] }

// NOT VALID GROQ! *[_type=="myDocument"] { arrayOfRefs[]->[title=="Some Title"]{ title } }

Anyone know the best way to filter an array of references based on the reference content? I've managed to solve this using pipes (see below), but it seems unwieldy. Is this kind of thing just a GROQ no-go that should be solved with better schema design/architecture?It seems intuitive that something along the lines of this should be possible: