Filtering by array references in Sanity.io

*[_type=='ProductListing' && items[]->stock > 0]{ _id }

Is there a way to filter by elements of an array of references? I have a ProductListing type which references many Products. I want to get all listings that have at least one product in stock. I can’t seem to be able to figure this one out.I tried a few options along these lines, but it doesn’t seem to work:I was looking for something like afunction or any way to filter items without doing a select and filtering client side. I will have more conditions as well based on whether items are currently disabled and such.