Handling navigation for singletons in Sanity.io without slugs

Hi User, and i had been looking over your original post, trying to guess just what you had and knew.First, the 'blog' entry does have a slug, 'blog', and should fit in an Internal Link item which I think you have, in at least the style of this out-of-date and overly compicated description of such a Nav scheme.It's typical in other programming to do just as you suggest, have a known alias, 'home', etc. as the slug for a root '/' page -- think you're on the right track there.What complicates the picture is just what the Studio might do with that alias 'home'. There was never the promised Part 3 for that article, so we don't know how the Nav menu was ever linked into Studio operation.It's not an area I've gotten into yet in such a way, but I suspect the menu operation gets defined via the Structure Builder, doc'd beginning here:One thing that might simplify I do know, that you can often isolate to the structure area you want to affect, and just write the code for that alone, leaving the rest to default.As it sounds like you inherited this project, you might find such things already done, in or imported into your Studio's sanity.config.js/ts file.The shortcut I mention is demonstrated here, at this point in the overview article for adding a preview panel alongside the document editor:Hope this gives you enough of a leg up to solve this, especially as it sounds you have a very suitable idea...