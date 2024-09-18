Hello! Working from the studio, I wonder if there is a way to keep the editors in the current location when using an initiaValue template. Right now, it always takes the editor away from the list it has been used on.

Let me explain myself, we have in the desk structure an place for users to browse posts by categories, When from a term’s list, they hit the “New” button, we make sure the category is automatically assigned to the new post. But at the same time editors are taken to the “All Posts” area of the CMS, rather than remaining inside the current category of the “Posts by Category” area. I’m adding a video to make myself more clear.

